Piece of Main Street, U.S.A., for Sale as Disney World Prepares to Leave Florida

Main Street, U.S.A., is a trademark of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Inspired by Walt Disney’s time growing up in Marceline, Missouri, the iconic land takes Guests back to a simpler time in American history as they approach the iconic Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella Castle.

Thousands of Disney Park fans adore the iconic land, one of the few areas of Magic Kingdom Park that haven’t changed since Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971. As EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom came to life, Main Street, U.S.A, was always there, a time machine in its own right.

Now, you can own a piece of the iconic Magic Kingdom land for yourself… kind of. The Corcoran Realty Group shared this video of an available Americana-style house built by Disney fans, full of easter eggs referencing the Disney Parks:

Located on the North Fork of the Hamptons in Long Island, New York, this house offers something the real Main Street, U.S.A., doesn’t – beach access steps down the road and an indoor pool for the winter months! The home is ten thousand square feet and boasts seven bedrooms, some already themed to Disney and Pixar films like Toy Story (1995).

If you’re already packing, slow down – this Disney dream house comes at a cost. It’s listed for $4,750,000!

With many Disney Cast Members and fans fleeing Florida’s oppressive laws that many consider anti-LGBTQIA+ and racist, this house is the perfect opportunity for one fortunate family to bring the magic of the Disney Parks to New York. Rumors suggest that Walt Disney World Resort may take a similar leap as it cancels major investments in Florida and battles Governor Ron DeSantis to control its property.

Maybe the lucky buyer will invite us all for sleepovers?

Would you live in this Main Street, U.S.A.-inspired house? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.