Disney Guest Once Caught Sunbathing Topless, Removed By Security

Although Walt Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth, sometimes unexpected situations may arise. That is why Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible.

In fact, one time security had to remove a Guest from the pool at Disney’s Grand Floridian for sunbathing topless.

One Disney fan took to Reddit to ask Disney World Cast Members to share some of the most memorable and hilarious moments they had while working for the company. They asked:

To all WDW CMs former and current on here: what’s a hilarious memory you have that literally made you lose it, either externally or inside your mind, in hysteria? Something a guest/kid did, or fellow CM did or some funny circumstance. I’d love to hear those!! Only if you want to share of course.

And the comments are certainly something many were not expecting. In fact, one user replied tot he thread explaining a very… unique situation that they had to deal with — a Guest who was one sunbathing topless at Disney’s Grand Floridian. The user wrote:

Having to call security to go remove a topless sunbather from The Grand Floridian….getting complaints from people on the monorail 🤷🏼‍♀️

If you ever witness activity like this, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or security official to report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Others chimed in on the Reddit thread as well. One user explained how one time a Guest tried to return a half eaten cookie:

had a woman come in with a ziplock bag that contained a (imo more than) half eaten cookie she had bought 4 months prior. no packaging, no receipt, just a cookie in a bag. she wanted a refund bc she didn’t like it.

And another user complained about how several Guests would ask how to get to “Disney World” or “Disneyland”, when really they meant Magic Kingdom:

Worked in Epcot for seven years. Used to make us crazy when guests would ask either, “how do I get to Disney World?“ or “how do I get to Disneyland?” In both cases they were trying to say Magic Kingdom. If they said, Disney World, we often replied, “congratulations, you made it!“ If they said, Disneyland, we always gave them directions to the Orlando airport.

Have you ever witnessed a unique situation at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.