Disney Guests Forced to Wait In INSANE Security Line, Stretches Into Parking Lot

Inside the Magic has been reporting on the crowd levels during the holidays at Walt Disney World, but we have never seen something quite like this before.

Over the weekend, the Most Magical Place on Earth hosted the Walt Disney World Marathon — one of the busiest and most popular runDisney events. Well, as runners attended the event, more Guests visited Walt Disney World and the theme parks. With this being said, the security line, which Guests must go through at the Ticket and Transportation Center prior to visiting Magic Kingdom, stretched all the way into the parking lots.

One Disney World Guest and Reddit user, One-Performance-6578, shared a photo to the social media platform over the weekend showing the security line at Ticket and Transportation Center. As you can see in the post below, the security line stretched all the way into the Ursula parking lot.

As we mentioned before, Disney hosted the Walt Disney World Marathon this past weekend, which increased crowd levels as this runDisney event is one of the most popular.

The good news is the line should have continued to move as, last year, Walt Disney World took another step “into the future” and implemented a new contactless security system at all four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — as well as at Disney Springs.

Guests no longer have to come into close proximity with Disney World Security Cast Members or go through manual bag checks. Instead, Guests just simply walk through a contactless security scanner, with their bags on them.

Not only does this new system increase overall efficiency in security lines, but it also helps to ensure that Disney’s strict health and safety protocols are met, which were implemented when the Parks reopened in July after closing temporarily due to the ongoing pandemic.

For a full set of all the rules and regulations at Disney World specifically, click here for the official details.

Did you visit Walt Disney World last weekend? How were the crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.