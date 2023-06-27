‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star Proud of Move to Adult Entertainment Industry

Last year, former Disney Channel star Dan Benson revealed that he “tripped and fell” into the adult entertainment industry after playing Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place. The actor created an OnlyFans profile after struggling to find roles in Hollywood when some of his private nude photos leaked.

At the time, Benson explained that the new gig helped him reclaim his sexuality following years of sexual harassment and revenge porn. This week, he updated fans on his mental health after a year in the industry:

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

“My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate, and instead, people have just been like, ‘Go you! Empowerment,’ which is awesome,” Benson said. “Mental health-wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a bad *ss.”

“There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to be like, ‘No. You’re going to get what you’re going to get,'” he continued. “You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world, which now is quite a bit.”

“I’m feeling good,” Benson concluded. “I’m excited about the future, and I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

The actor ended by thanking his fans and anyone who subscribed to his OnlyFans: “You guys are amazing.”

Feeling nostalgic for Disney Channel? Check out The Wizards of Waverly Place, The Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), and The Wizards of Waverly Place: Alex vs. Alex (2013) on Disney+.

More on Wizards of Waverly Place

Everything is not what it seems! Also known as my childhood, Wizards of Waverly Place spanned four seasons from 2007 to 2012 on Disney Channel. Selena Gomez (Alex), Jake T. Austin (Max), David Henrie (Justin), David DeLuise (Jerry), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa) make up the Russo family, just trying to make the best of busy life in New York City… But did we mention they’re wizards? Alongside best friend Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone), Alex navigates high school and teen drama while keeping her family’s massive secret.

“Alex, Justin and Max Russo are not your ordinary kids, they are wizards in training,” the official Disney Channel show description reads. “While their parents run the Waverly Sub Station, the siblings struggle to balance their ordinary lives while learning to master their extraordinary powers. But when they turn 18, only one will be deemed worthy enough to become the family wizard.”

Did any other Disney Channel stars’ new gigs surprise you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!