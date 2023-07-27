“Tone Deaf” Bob Iger Becomes the New Chapek

Disney can’t seem to catch a break these days, and that’s not an exaggeration. As the company’s reputation, Park attendance, and box office numbers continue to plummet, CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger retains his hands-off approach to how things are being handled.

If you’ve been following any of our recent coverage, you’ll know that Iger has rapidly been losing momentum in light of his recent comments. While he might have begun 2023 as the savior of the Disney brand, replacing the ever-controversial Bob Chapek, he’s quickly picked up many bad habits of his successor.

Iger and Disney Detach From Reality

After the onslaught of discord caused by Bob Chapek’s reign at the company, fans were overjoyed when Bob Iger replaced him at the tail end of 2022. However, despite making some marginal improvements during his return, Iger has since slipped into the previously shamed habits of his then-predecessor.

Like Chapek, Iger has become complacent with the high price of Disney Park tickets, done very little in terms of improving the overall experience with attractions or movies, and (as if mirroring Chapek exactly) has outwardly lost touch with the audience after admitting and acknowledging their importance just a few months prior.

An article from Gizmodo referred to Iger’s comments about Disney, the business, and the ongoing strikes in Hollywood as “tone deaf,” and it’s hard to say they aren’t right. While the CEO has worked wonders for the company by acquiring notable branches like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, his priorities have become completely lost as Disney’s Parks and movies crumble around him.

Many figures in the entertainment industry and even Disney Cast Members have addressed Iger directly as newsfeeds continue to flood with negative press about the Walt Disney Company, but permanent action has yet to be taken on the corporate side. While it’s not likely that an entity the size of the studio would go belly up, Iger needs a massive wakeup call if he expects things to return to any sense of normalcy.

Do you think Iger is repeating Chapek’s mistakes? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!