“How Do You Sleep at Night?” Disney Character Berates Bob Iger

Bob Iger’s recent comments amidst the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike have caused him to fall from grace faster than a lead weight. His quote about his employees, writers, and actors asking for a more livable wage being “unrealistic” has lost him more than a fair share of acclaim, and now Disney employees past and present are rallying against him.

Recent reports have exposed the truth behind Disney’s working conditions at the studio and in the theme parks. It’s one thing to see protesters literally at the studio’s gates, but it’s another to hear firsthand accounts of how Iger’s greed has affected his workforce.

Disney Character Comes Forward

There have been several previous reports regarding poor working conditions at the Disney Parks, including many of the company’s longtime employees battling homelessness amid a myriad of other social issues. Even in light of the strike, this has been an ongoing problem for years, and even dedicated Cast Members have become demystified by Disney’s actions or lack thereof.

As Disney’s creative employees struggle against the obstructions set against them, many have gone to social media platforms to express their thoughts and positions on the situation facing them and the studio. However, one firsthand account from a former Disney Character Performer shows how long the battle has been waged.

@tremainetok is a former Disney performer on TikTok who frequently shares her experiences with the company, and she rarely ever shies away from the harder subjects. Her recent take on the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike pulls back the curtain on the reality most Disney Cast Members still face even after her time with the company.

If the strike itself isn’t enough to warrant fan attention, the fact that the conditions described by the user above are still a harsh reality definitely should. The situation facing thousands under Disney’s employ isn’t just appalling, it’s tragic. The fact that Bob Iger would call his creative team’s desire for better living standards unrealistic is more than detached.

