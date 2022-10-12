Cast Members Begged Abigail Disney to “Help Us,” Leading to Documentary on Poor Working Conditions

Last week, Abigail Disney spoke with The American Prospect about the documentary, now available on demand. Disney is a vocal advocate for human and workers’ rights, using her family name to bring attention to how Cast Members are treated at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

It all started ten years ago when Disney visited Disneyland Park. When Disney got her tickets, they came with a hastily-written note that read, “Help us.”

Later, Disney received a Facebook message from a custodial Cast Member, Ralph, who works at the Disney Parks with his wife. They and their four children live with his mother-in-law because two full-time jobs at Disneyland Resort aren’t enough for the family to survive independently.

“Workers at that park are some of the most important ambassadors for the brand,” Disney told Prospect. “So it stands to reason that they shouldn’t be miserable.”

Though Disney has no influence over the company that Roy and Walt Disney created, she has the family name. “Teddy Roosevelt has this great line about do what you can with what you have where you are. That’s what sat with me and kept me awake at night,” Disney said.