Report: Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Will “Almost Certainly” Not Be Released as Planned

The latest report is in about Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) starring Rachel Zegler, and it’s not looking good.

In case you missed it, the past few weeks have been incredibly controversial for Disney’s latest remake. Old videos have resurfaced of its lead actress Rachel Zegler talking about Snow White at D23, in which she describes Prince Charming as a “stalker” and describes the romance of the original fairy tale as “weird.”

She implied that Disney’s new version of Snow White (which is cutting the dwarfs entirely) will improve upon the original. “It’s no longer 1937,” she laughed, noting that the iconic Disney Princess will not be “dreaming about true love.” Instead, she’s “dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler also made comments about her male co-star, Andrew Burnap, that have allegedly angered the film’s director Marc Webb. She jokes that Burnap – who plays a character named Jonathan, seemingly the Prince’s replacement – could have all of his scenes cut entirely as “that’s Hollywood, baby.”

Her comments are nothing more extreme than remarks actors like Harrison Ford have made about their own films (did you forget that he hates Star Wars?) However, they’ve riled up Disney purists, who’ve repeatedly attacked Zegler on social media and called for her replacement.

Obviously, the latter is unlikely. Disney wrapped up filming of its live-action remake with Rachel Zegler as Snow White a long time ago and has set a release date of March 22, 2024.

What does seem likely is that the film’s release will be delayed. The latest newsletter from Puck’s Matt Belloni – an entertainment journalist who regularly provides insider scoops from the industry – states that the Snow White remake will “almost certainly move off that date.”

That’s seemingly less to do with Zegler’s controversy and more to do with the ongoing strikes. With both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on strike, several films have been rescheduled.

The latest big title to be moved is Dune: Part Two (2024), which jumped from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024. That’s good news for The Marvels (2023) and Wish (2023), which will face less competition when they release this fall. However, it could be bad news for Snow White, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters the week after.

Competition isn’t the only thing driving a potential delay. As it stands, union rules mean that the stars of Snow White – which also includes Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen – would be unable to promote the film. That may not seem like the worst thing considering ongoing controversy, but would most likely harm the film come March.

For now, there’s no official update from Disney. However, Belloni also notes that other Disney titles face delay due to the strikes.

Are you excited for the upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!