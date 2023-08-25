Warner Bros. Officially Cancels Major 2023 Release

The delays keep coming from major studios as the Hollywood strikes head into their fourth month. Every studio from Disney to Marvel to Warner Bros. have announced delays on dozens of projects, not only affecting 2023 and 2024 releases, but also likely impacting releases well into 2025 and 2026.

The latest delay comes from another highly-anticipated Warner Bros. release. As Barbie has broken records and climbed the charts this year, it’s become the highest-performing movie in Warner Bros. history, as well as the top-performing movie of 2023. It beat out Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and will likely continue to see its success throughout the rest of the year.

Now, Warner Bros. has all but secured Barbie’s status as a 2023 hit by announcing that Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024. The sequel to the 2021 sci-fi smash hit was originally set for a November release opposite the Brie Larson-led The Marvels, freeing up the MCU sequel for a better chance of dominating the box office at the end of the year.

Dune: Part Two is now eyeing a 2024 release as actors remain on strike and unable to promote the film in any capacity. While that may be the primary reason for the delay, it also removes any competition Barbie might have had from the studio, allowing it to continue to reign supreme for 2023.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista reprising their roles from Dune: Part One, and Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux joining the cast for the sequel. The movie will continue telling the story of Paul Atreides as he seeks revenge against the people that destroyed his family.

The film is now set to be released on March 15, 2024, hoping to use spring break crowds to draw audiences to see the film en masse.

What do you think about Dune: Part Two being delayed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!