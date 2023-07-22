Warner Bros. Biggest Movie Faces Imminent Delay, Report Says

Warner Bros. might just allow one of their top movies not to release this year after generating immense excitement for the film.

Over the past year, it’s clear Warner Bros. Discovery needs a win. After their merger, the company has been plagued with issues. Rebranding their streaming platform. Cutting costs in every way imaginable. Removing thousands of shows from their network and selling assets to the highest bidder just so they can stay afloat.

Some of their movies last year had to be delayed for one reason. The money required to market the movie was too immense for Warner Bros. Discovery that they spaced their films out. Most of the line up have been box office flops, with DC barely scratching at the surface at what Marvel Studios makes.

Now, Warner Bros just released Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) which has been a huge financial success for the company. Opening with a strong preview box office, the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might save the day for the company and help ease the financial burden of The Flash (2023), which made the company lose millions.

Coming up, Warner Bros. has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Blue Beetle (2023), and Dune Part Two, which are huge chances for the company to soften the earlier blows at the box office, but something stands in the way of imminent success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dune Part Two (2023) might be releasing next year. Why? The SAG-AFTRA Strikes could hurt the box office, and the company would rather not repeat their mistakes again:

Due to the ongoing strikes, Warner Bros. is considering pushing ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ to 2024. ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ & ‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ are also being considered for delays.

Dune Part Two is Denis Villeneuve’s second part of the epic saga told in live-action. Dune Part One (2021) received outstanding praise from fans, which is why the sequel is something fans are looking forward to. While it’s easy to get upset at the strike, Warner Bros. is obviously going to release the movie when it can most benefit them, and paying more money to actors and writers and everything who works on movies is not on their current agenda.

If the strikes don’t end soon, Dune Part Two might be the first of many films waiting for the right moment to release, and that’s a shame for the studios not seeing how the strikes will hurt them either way.

Dune Part Two releases on November 3, 2023.

Do you think Dune Part Two will be delayed? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!