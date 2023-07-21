‘Harley Quinn’ No Longer a Villain, Joins DC Heroes in SDCC Teaser

The MAX Original animated series, Harley Quinn, has been a monumental success for the steaming service. Even though the streamer contains renowned animated classics from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Teen Titans G0!, and Rick and Morty, it has been the only original MAX series to have created a long-term fanbase. Harley fans clamored to the second biggest space at the San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20, to witness the panel for Season 4 at Comic-Con 2023. The guest panelists teased viewers with a sneak peak of the next installment involving the escapades of the deranged, yet loveable clown princess of crime as she teams up with the legendary Bat family.

Season 4 will be a juggling act for Harley (Kaley Cuoco) as she attempts to stay connected to her rogues gallery of besties. She must also try to maintain her romance with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) who has joined the Legion of Doom, while Harley adapts to here new role of crime-fighter as she is trained by Batman’s protégés – Batgirl, Nightwing and Robin. The teaser featured the appearances of other iconic Batman villain such as Talia Al Ghul and Snowflame, along with DC heroes, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Harley Quinn’s newest season will be a continuation from the spin-off comic run, “Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats!” (2022). She struggles to change her ways as she must stop various villains she used to call friends. The comic still incorporated the show’s irreverent humor as it set up the storyline for the next season.

The supervising producers, Ian and Cecilia Hamilton, expressed to the attendees that the hallmark of the series is that they never shy away from making fun of DC characters. Cecilia continued that DC loves the show because they are good sports and understand the parody. As much as they relentlessly ridicule these pop culture icons, they always honor their impact to eight generations of fans. They push the envelope and sometimes they nail it, but other times they miss the mark and DC will let the writers know their feedback.

Some of the hilarious bits included this season will be Harley Quinn’s inability to not kill the criminals she encounters while battling with the Caped Crusaders. Lex Luthor will also build a phallic-shaped rocket to blast into space (a la Jeff Bezos status) and Nightwing will have gratuitous shots of his firm buttocks. All of these plot points were met with riotous applause from the Comic-Con attendees.

Good and evil are about to get all tangled up together. Season 4 of #HarleyQuinn premieres July 27 on Max. pic.twitter.com/rtH2utK8rv — DC (@DCOfficial) July 20, 2023

Harley Quinn is set to debut Season 4 on July 27, 2023 on MAX.