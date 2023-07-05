Fans Blame Zaslav as ‘Regular Show’ Removed From Cartoon Network

Fans of Cartoon Network’s Regular Show are up in arms today after all traces of the series appear to have been removed from the station’s website, save two BMX-based browser games starring the main characters Mordecai and Rigby.

The series is a slice-of-life comedy set in a nonsensical world where a bird and a raccoon are roommates and work for a gumball machine as Park groundskeepers. The pair spend their days avoiding work and trying to entertain themselves by whatever means they can.

Regular Show is a stoner comedy that’s safe for kids, so it makes sense that when it was removed from the Cartoon Network website, it was the adults who watched it who were up in arms about it right away.

After the sudden removal of several Cartoon Network shows from HBO Max leading up to its transition to the new Max app, fans of the kids’ network were primed to hear more bad news about their favorite shows. In early May, fan favorites such as Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Dexter’s Laboratory, and all spin-offs of the popular series Ben 10 were erased, and they have not returned on the new Max app.

Fans are particularly angry at CEO David Zaslav, who has been unpopular since he took over at HBO and almost immediately deleted the entirety of the Batgirl movie from existence, erasing the hard work of hundreds of people for a tax write-off. Zaslav has made a series of questionable decisions since, and Cartoon Network loyals were also ready to jump on him for this disappointment.

Twitter user @AnimationForAll said:

“And this is why we HATE David Zaslav! Please do something about that man!”

Others chimed in agreement, and the usual Zaslav-bashing was about to begin. Still, more fans rushed in before it could to reassure those who panicked before they checked that, unlike with Dexter’s Lab and the others, Regular Show is still available to watch on Max.

David Zaslav Not Behind ‘Regular Show’ Removal

David Zaslav had nothing to do with the decision to remove Regular Show content from the Cartoon Network website. It was likely a much smaller-scale decision made by the website itself as an ordinary course of action.

As one user, @Iollo, calmly explained to riot-ready Rigby fans:

I don’t get why people are so worried about this, show’s 13 years old, ended 6 years ago, and doesn’t even rerun anymore, they have no reason to keep it up on their website. Happened before and will happen again, it’s not that surprising honestly.

Regular Show wasn’t removed from the Cartoon Network website as part of some conspiracy or mission to clean house or anything even remotely that sinister: It’s simply an old show that has run its course of popularity at Cartoon Network, and the company wants to give space on the website to newer shows that are still running and making new episodes.

Regular Show fans, we’re sorry, but this one isn’t a sign that Cartoon Network is falling by the wayside – it’s just a sign that we’re getting old. Over a decade ago, the show aired its first episode in 2010, and now even its youngest original fans are reaching college age – old enough that the Cartoon Network website isn’t geared towards them anymore.

In fact, it’s possible that Regular Show will be moved to the new, expanded Adult Swim bloc, along with Adventure Time, which came out around the same time and catered to the same Gen-Z-Millenial-Cusp audience. (Zillennials, if you will.)

David Zaslav has made many questionable decisions since taking over as head of Warner Bros., but thankfully, erasing all traces of Regular Show hasn’t been one of them. If you have the Max app, you can watch it now – as long as you’ve managed to get the new app working on your device.