Adult Swim ‘Superman’ Series Debuts A New Look For DC’s Golden Boy

Superman is one of the flagship characters of DC Comics. Not only is he one of the most popular characters in the DC Universe, but he’s probably the first person you think of when you think of superheroes. Luckily for superhero fans everywhere, Kal El will star in a new animated series on Adult Swim.

Created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, Superman is an alien from Krypton who disguises himself as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. He battles powerful villains and saves the world while trying to maintain his secret identity and his relationship with Lois Lane.

The comic book series has inspired numerous films and TV shows since 1941, including 1978’s Superman starring Christopher Reeeve, Lois & Clark starring Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain, Superman: The Animated Series (1996-2000), Smallville (2001-2011), Superman Returns (2006) starring Brandon Routh, and Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel (2013) starring Henry Cavill.

While most current discussions about Earth’s favorite Kryptonian have revolved around James Gunn, DC Studios, and the firing of Henry Cavill, a new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation is in the works called My Adventures with Superman (2023).

My Adventures with Superman

The new series My Adventures with Superman will focus on Clark Kent as he starts developing his Superman alter ego as he tries to defend Metropolis. Fans will also follow Kent as he falls in love with up-an-coming investigative reporter Lois Lane, who has just taken photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing.

Adult Swim recently released a teaser trailer for the show, highlighting his new costume, its anime-influenced animation style that is reminiscent of Teen Titans (2003-2006), and its new logo.

With all of the chaos revolving around Superman: Legacy, it’s great to see that there is still a property about the Man of Steel coming out soon with not nearly as much conflict behind the scenes.

My Adventures with Superman stars Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Michael Emerson as Brainiac. The series will premiere in the summer of 2023.

What do you think of Superman’s new show? Let us know in the comments below.