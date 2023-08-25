Marvel Project No Longer Doomed After Huge Film Cancellation

Every cloud has a silver lining – something Marvel Studios will tell you after the cancellation of one popular film’s release.

Hollywood is in chaos right now. Between the Writers Strike and the SAG-AFTRA Strike, the majority of film and TV show productions have ground to a halt until the likes of Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., and Netflix can reach agreements with the two unions.

While some projects – such as the Disney+ series Wonderman and the Lilo & Stitch (2002) remake – were forced to stop filming midway through production, others – such as the final season of Stranger Things and Thunderbolts (2024) – pressed pause on their upcoming film plans.

Unsurprisingly, this has had a huge impact on release schedules. Disney has already shifted around some of its release dates for movies unable to start production. Meanwhile, some studios have decided to push back films due to the fact that their stars would be unable to promote the project without crossing the picket line.

That includes Dune: Part Two (2024). The follow-up to the sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve – and starring Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) – was originally due for release in November. However, its release has now been canceled and rescheduled to March 15, 2024, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

That’s bad news for Dune fans – but good news for Disney.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Until Warner Bros. pushed back Dune: Part Two, The Marvels (2023) faced the prospect of losing out on moviegoers due to the fact that it had a monopoly on IMAX screens.

With the delay of Dune: Part Two, The Marvels may have a better chance at the box office than originally thought. While it still faces the hurdles of moviegoers growing fatigued with both superheroes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and that viewers will have supposedly need to have watched Secret Invasion on Disney+, which very few people did – this at least gives it one advantage.

However, Disney and Marvel will still be forced to promote the film without its stars. Brie Larson and co are unable to participate in the typical interviews and featurettes that would typically accompany the release of a Marvel film.

The Marvels is due for release on November 9, 2023. Serving as a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and Ms. Marvel, it stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel), and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and is said to follow the three as they try to figure out why they’re swapping places whenever they use their powers.

Are you planning on seeing The Marvels during its theatrical release – or will you wait until it hits Disney+? Let us know in the comments!