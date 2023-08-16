Director Slams Disney Amid Latest Delay

Another Disney film has seen an indefinite delay amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes and continued string of studio disappointments.

While several films were already seeing delays after the writers guild went on strike in early May, anything that had managed to start or continue production was completely halted when the actors officially went on strike in July. This included dozens of projects under the Disney/Marvel umbrella, like Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and several MCU series. In response to the strike demands, it was alleged that Disney CEO Bob Iger had called them “unrealistic,” even as it was revealed that he’s made over $27 million since coming back to head the company.

Several actors spoke up in return, including Marvel actor Sean Gunn, and upcoming live-action Snow White actress, Rachel Zegler, who has repeatedly stated that actors deserve to get paid for every minute that a project is streamed. While Disney is at the forefront of the strikes and accusations, more and more projects continue to see indefinite delays, like the third Tron film, which was originally scheduled to start principal photography today.

Tron 3 director Joachim Rønning took to social media to denounce the continued stalling of the studios and the union leadership that has resulted in thousands of people still without work. In a post on Instagram, he said

“Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone. The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody”

The film’s storyline is eerily similar to the current situation amongst the film and creative industry as workers fight to ensure their livelihood is protected. Perhaps now, more than ever, that’s a story that needs to be told, to remind studios why they exist in the first place. Unfortunately, Tron’s delay is just another strike against Disney, what was once the best and most beloved entertainment company.

As the strikes continue, it remains to be seen which other productions will be severely affected as projects set for release early next year have now been delayed into next fall and winter. With Disney seemingly at the front of the strikes and production delays, it could end up setting a precedent for the film industry as a whole–although what exactly that precedent could be remains to be seen.

