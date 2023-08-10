‘Deadpool 3’ No Longer Part of Marvel’s Release Plans

Disney has been shuffling its plans for months now. During the Q3 earnings report that was given to the world yesterday, it appears that Marvel continues to be one of the most affected companies under the Disney umbrella. Though many releases are still planned for the MCU, it appears that Deadpool 3 is no longer among those planned releases.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been adamant about changing the release schedule for Star Wars and Marvel simply because of how both companies have performed in the last few years. Though there have been some hits with The Mandalorian and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there have also been huge misses like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and She-Hulk.

Iger has seen how the audience has reacted to those misses and has been making good on his promise to slow up the releases for both beloved companies. That’s not to mention the industry strikes that have also heavily impacted show business. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted everything, and Marvel has been hit hard by the industry shutting down.

Deadpool 3 initially had a release date of May 3, 2024, but that seems to be no longer happening.

‘Deadpool 3’ Removed From Marvel Release Plan

‘DEADPOOL 3’ was not included on the first half of Disney’s 2024 schedule, seemingly confirming a delay has happened, (via https://t.co/bbtiZaPnUw) pic.twitter.com/wo8HzUktjx — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 10, 2023

Disney released its Q3 earnings report, which indicates everything happening with the company for the foreseeable future. Part of those plans revealed is all the theatrical and streaming releases that Disney has planned. Though Deadpool 3 was released in early May, it has been scrubbed from the report.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are both members of SAG-AFTRA, and once the actors went on strike, the anticipated MCU sequel was almost immediately shut down. Though a delay is certainly not shocking at this point, we might not be seeing the film in 2024 at all. Production has stopped completely, and filming had only begun shortly before the industry strikes started.

Marvel has had to rethink its release schedule because of the industry strikes, and Deadpool 3 had initially been pushed up from November to May. Now it appears that the company should have kept that original release date just to be safe.

To be fair, the Disney report only indicates that Deadpool 3 won’t meet its May 2024 release date, meaning it could theoretically release sometime in 2024. However, with how things are shaping up in show business right now, we might not see the film at all in 2024.

The only planned releases for the MCU are Loki Season 2 on October 6, 2023, and The Marvels on November 10, 2023. We have already reported that Daredevil spinoff Echo has also been removed from its November 2023 release schedule, meaning the MCU will not have anything to release for the next six months.

Iger has been adamant about slowing down the releases for Marvel. Deadpool 3 being targeted for a delay is likely part of that plan, along with preparing for the industry strikes to continue. This is a strange situation, as Marvel will not have anything coming out from November to July when Captain America 4 is supposed to drop. This plan could also help alleviate the “superhero fatigue” phenomenon, or it might simply damage the company too much, considering they have no content to release.

Deadpool 3 might still release in 2024, though it does not seem as likely given the production of the movie has stopped. The industry strikes have no end in sight, and Iger wanting to slow down releases for Marvel could result in the Merc With the Mouth being shelved till at least 2025.

