Marvel Has Reportedly Delayed Its Anticipated ‘Daredevil’ Spinoff

Disney revealed its huge Q3 earnings report to the world yesterday, and much was revealed in the presentation. Theme Park gains, theatrical releases, and streaming shows as well. However, it appears Marvel has removed its anticipated Daredevil spinoff from the upcoming release, indicating a delay.

Related: Marvel Delays Could Spell Disaster for Studio’s Future

It is not shocking that Marvel is shifting its release schedule, as the company has been hit hard with delays because of the industry strikes. While many shows and films cannot start or resume production, the MCU still has content planned for this year. What does make this proposed delay a bit confusing is this spinoff series already had a release date.

The first MCU show still planned for release this year is Loki Season 2, which is still holding its scheduled release date of October 6; after that is The Marvels, which will be the biggest and only Marvel theatrical release for the rest of the year.

Sadly, the Daredevil spinoff Echo series has not been listed as a release.

Marvel Spinoff ‘Echo’ Reportedly Delayed

‘ECHO’ is no longer listed as a 2023 release, indicating a delay has happened. (via https://t.co/bbtiZaPnUw) pic.twitter.com/h1G8EDib5B — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 10, 2023

Per One Take News and the provided Q3 earnings report from Disney, two lists of releases are given in the report. One is for the big theatrical releases planned for Disney, and the other is for all the streaming shows.

Still planned for Marvel are Loki Season 2 and The Marvels. However, Echo is missing from the release slate. This is quite odd, as Marvel had announced in May that Echo would release all six episodes of the series for streaming on Disney+ on November 29. There is no additional information about why the show was delayed, but it could be that Disney is making good on its promise to slow up releases.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously stated that the company would be altering its Marvel and Star Wars content plans, which seems to be true. This shocking delay might allow the company to space out its content even more, allowing fans not to fall victim to the dreaded “superhero fatigue.”

Another reason why Marvel has presumably delayed Echo is because Disney might need to stretch out the content given to Disney+, as the MCU has nothing else to release for months after Echo would have presumably dropped. Echo’s release date was November 29, and the next big release would be Deadpool 3 in May. However, that film is also missing, indicating another delay.

Marvel might need to stretch its releases out to cover the nearly six months of no releases. Captain America 4 is meant to release in July, though the film might also suffer setbacks from the industry strikes. The company is likely in a very tough spot, and being able to release things on time is growing harder.

Echo could theoretically be pushed into next year to combat the wait time that MCU fans will face once The Marvels releases in theaters. There have also been reports that the Captain Marvel sequel could be delayed, though that has not been confirmed. It is tragic that fans will have to wait to see what will happen in this MCU spinoff series.

Related: “Patience. Patience…” ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Hints at Major Return

Both Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) and Charlie Cox (Matthew Murdock/Daredevil) are meant to appear in the series, setting up the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again series. Hopefully, Echo will only be delayed by a few months, as it currently has no place on Disney’s release plans.

What do you think about Marvel delaying Echo? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!