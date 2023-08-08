Marvel Is Ignoring “Superhero Fatigue” With Record-Breaking 2024 Slate

Marvel and superhero fans have collectively complained about what is now called “superhero fatigue.” This newly coined term has everything to do with the ridiculous number of sub-par superhero projects released in the last couple of years. While the MCU was the chief suspect, releasing criticized properties like She-Hulk, Ant-Man 3, and Ms. Marvel, the company is deciding to completely ignore this phenomenon by releasing a record-breaking number of movies in 2024.

To be fair, some released movies are not under the Marvel umbrella, but they all have to do with Marvel characters. Sony and Marvel have a partnership that allows Spider-Man films to be produced, though Sony still has the rights to some characters like Venom, Kraven, and Madame Web.

The last time that Marvel released a record-breaking slate was in 2018. Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Venom, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were all released in the same year. That is quite a stacked lineup, and most of those movies were hits at the box office. A string of box office hits might not be in the cards for Marvel right now, as it deals with the meager box office gains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Still, six movies will be released in 2024, all of which deal with Marvel heroes. The disclaimer for these films is that the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could lead to delays, though none of these delays has been confirmed yet.

Marvel Heroes Get Six Releases

Starting the record-breaking year for Marvel heroes is Madame Web. The Sony-produced Spider-Man spinoff has been in production for quite some time, and the world will get to see where Sony takes things when it releases on February 14, 2024.

The film follows Madame Web, a usual villain in the Spider-Man universe with clairvoyant powers. Dakota Johnson leads the film, along with Syndeny Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, and Adam Scott as a young Ben Parker. Sony is again taking a bit of a new direction with the Madame Web character by likely making her more of an anti-hero than a direct antagonist to Spider-Man.

The next film is directly under the Marvel banner, Deadpool 3. The film currently has a release date of May 3, 2024. Though the film has been in production, with some images showing a comic-accurate Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), a delay is likely imminent. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are SAG members, and production has officially been halted.

There have been plenty of rumors related to the story of Deadpool 3, but set photos point to Wade Wilson and Wolverine teaming up to destroy or disrupt the previously Fox-produced X-Men universe.

After Deadpool 3 is Venom 3, which holds a July 12, 2024 release date. Tom Hardy returns a final time to lead as Eddie Brock/Venom. Though Hardy had been thrust into the world of Marvel at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was transported back to the Sony universe, leaving behind some of the symbiote.

Venom 3 is under wraps, so we have no idea what the film’s plot will be. The film only had a few weeks of shooting and has since been stopped by the strikes. We expect the film also to see a delay, likely being pushed to the end of the year.

Next on the Marvel list is Captain America 4, which has a July 26, 2024 release date. It would be pretty unfortunate if this and Venom 3 keep their release dates, as it would mean they would both be battling for the top spot at the box office. Then again, it might be great for fans to see both within two weeks of one another.

Captain America 4 revolves around Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully taking on the role of Captain America. However, he might deal with the Serpent Society, The Leader (Tom Blake Nelson), and more. Harrison Ford is also making his MCU debut, taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. The film wrapped production right before the actor’s strike took palace, so it will likely be released on time.

The next on the list is Kraven the Hunter, which has an August 30, 2024 release date. The Marvel character will be produced by Sony and join the expansive villain universe. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will embody Kraven, one of the most ruthless Marvel characters. He also exists to be a main Spider-Man villain and part of the Sinister Six. We aren’t sure if that is what Sony is planning, but Kraven’s appearance could lead to that. Kraven was initially supposed to release this year before Sony pushed it to next year.

The final film in 2024 is Thunderbolts, slated for release on December 20, 2024. The team-up film follows Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Solider (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and more in what appears to be like the Suicide Squad. The MCU film will likely tie heavily into Captain America 4. Thunderbolts might face the most significant delay as it has not yet received any production.

Marvel might have been worried about superhero fatigue before, but a planned six releases indeed pushes back against that. Though Marvel and Sony are likely not working together, this will be a ridiculous amount of superhero content to take in. We just hope all six are entertaining.

What do you think about having six releases tied to Marvel in 2024? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!