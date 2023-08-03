X-Men Characters to Make MCU Debut in ‘Deadpool 3’

Although production is on hiatus due to the Actors strike, Deadpool 3 has been one of, if not thee most-anticipated movies for the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). MCU’s Phases Four and Five have been a rollercoaster of inconsistent storytelling, along with action-driven mediocrity. Huge projects such as Black Widow (2021), The Eternals (2021), and Thor: Love & Thunder (2022) were all underwhelming messes for the fourth phase. Phase Five was expected to course-correct the piling viewer fatigue, but aside from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023), every current Phase Five entry has still left many fans unsatisfied.

The latest phase’s redemption returned, however, with the leaked photos from Deadpool 3. The images depicted Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed as comic-accurate versions of Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth. The anticipation for the movie amplified even more when it was confirmed that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra.

This verification furthered speculation that more characters from the 20th Century Fox Era of Marvel movies would reemerge in the third installment. These suspicions are being fueled once more as the recent cast and crew listing for Deadpool 3 on IMDB has noted the assistants for Halle Berry and Famke Janssen on the page.

This revelation has Marvel fans reeling since these assistants are connected to actors who were in the original X-Men movie franchise. Oscar-winner, Halle Berry, played the weather-controlling mutant known as Storm. Berry played the character in four films until her role was recast as a younger version during the X-Men prequel reboots. Famke Janssen portrayed the legendary telekinetic, Jean Grey, who was featured in four films before she was also recast as a younger version.

POTENTIAL PLOT SPOILER ALERT!

The mounting addition of these Marvel Legacy characters have led avid fans to deduce that the third movie will be inspired by the iconic Deadpool comic series, “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.” This version of Wade Wilson goes mad and wants to kill the creators of the Marvel Universe to finally break free from his constrained comic-paneled world.

This fan theory was reinforced even further when leaked set photos showed a massive, ruined 20th Century Fox logo monument in the ground. The fanbase has speculated that Deadpool plans to destroy the formerly Fox-owned Marvel heroes, such as X-Men, Elektra, The Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider. If this plot scenario proves true, it will be a very hilarious and apt Deadpool story that could redeem the quality-declining MCU.

What do you think about this leak? Do you think Deadpool 3 will follow this comic series?