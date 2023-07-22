Ryan Reynolds Leaves ‘Deadpool’ for Upcoming Project

Deadpool 3 (2024) star and your boyfriend’s male crush Ryan Reynolds is looking to step away from acting for his latest pet project.

While Reynolds had been a staple as the male lead in a variety of mid-2000’s romantic comedies, he really found his niche as “The Merc with the Mouth” in his second chance at playing Deadpool under 20th Century Fox Studios. Now owned by Disney and making his Marvel introduction with the third Deadpool installment, Reynolds has been pursuing a variety of non-acting endeavors lately.

The star purchased Mint Mobile and recently acquired Wales-based football (soccer) team, Wrexham AFC. Now he’s focusing on producing with his latest interest. Reynolds is set to co-produce Biker Mice from Mars franchise. Deadline reports that the Canadian actor and producer, known for his charismatic roles and comedic flair, has teamed up with production companies Nacelle and Fubo to bring back the beloved ’90s animated series.

“Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars,” said Reynolds. “Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.”

For those unfamiliar with the Biker Mice from Mars, don’t worry, it’s more of a cult-classic. Originally airing in 1993, the show was a sensational animated space adventure created by Rick Unfar. The story revolved around three anthropomorphic mice hailing from Mars, Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, who fled to Earth after their home planet fell under the tyrannical rule of an evil alien race called the Plutarkians. Crash-landing in Chicago, the trio forms a friendship with a human mechanic named Charley and joins forces to thwart the nefarious resource-stealing plans of the Plutarkians and their leader, Lawrence Limburger.

Reynold’s production company, Maximum Effort, will join Nacelle and Fubo in the production of the animated series. This would be Maximum Effort’s first foray into animation and their third television project after 2022’s Welcome to Wrexham. This will also mark the first animated series on the Maximum Effort channel on Fubo TV.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, dozens of productions have already halted and delayed filming, including several Marvel projects like Reynold’s Deadpool 3. With current strike rules, no productions are able to be started until after negotiations have been struck, so it may be a while before fans see the reboot come to fruition.

What do you think about Ryan Reynold’s upcoming project? Let us know in the comments below!