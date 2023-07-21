Ryan Reynolds Fixes the MCU After Major Issues

Although the Writers and Actors Strike in Hollywood has put an indeterminate hold on any future Marvel projects, fans of the MCU definitely had something to look forward to. Along with a new phase, one of the critical points of interest was the work being done on the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds has done wonders with the character, but his love for the Merc with the Mouth has also had a sizable influence on other Marvel mainstays. Now that the upcoming sequel is reportedly an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also making permanent improvements to the franchise, especially where the X-Men are concerned.

Is Deadpool Fixing the X-Men?

It was recently announced that the upcoming Deadpool sequel would not only feature Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, but he’d be playing a comic-accurate version as well. Moreover, this isn’t the first time Deadpool has crossed paths with more accurate adaptations of other Marvel characters.

A meme posted on social media, seen here, did a side-by-side comparison of X-Men characters with their original movie and Deadpool series counterparts, the joke is that Deadpool has been fixing their aesthetic from the beginning. The thing is, it’s funny because it’s true.

Although comic book accuracy is a hot topic amongst fans, it’s a great example of what can happen when filmmakers are allowed to act on their passions; Reynolds clearly has an understanding of both the character of Deadpool and the world he inhabits and that clearly shows in what we’ve seen from the production of Deadpool 3 and the previous entries in the franchise.

Although it might be some time before fans see any progress on any future Marvel movies, they can rest easy knowing that at least some effort is being made to bring the best versions of the comic book characters to life. Whether Deadpool is truly healing the MCU or not is subject for debate, but he’s improved things on an aesthetic level, at the very least.

