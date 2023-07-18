The MCU Finally References Deadpool, but Is It Canon?

The fan-favorite “Merc with a Mouth” has been a staple of Marvel comics ever since he debuted in The New Mutants #98 cover in 1991. Since then, Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) has gone on to make several onscreen film and TV appearances, with the most notable being his role in the Sony Spider-Man Universe franchise, where he’s played masterfully by Ryan Reynolds.

It’s long been debated whether or not Deadpool is part of the MCU, but a subtle new detail might’ve just squarely placed the beloved antihero in MCU canon once and for all.

We’re over a year (and potentially longer) away from the release of Deadpool 3 (2024), which will see Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the titular murderer-for-hire alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The action flick is sure to feature the same hilariously crass quips and gags we’ve come to expect from the franchise, coming on the heels of Deadpool (2016) and its sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018).

Over the years, many have asked a similar question: is Deadpool technically a part of MCU canon? With Fox/Sony’s Spider-Man Universe operating outside of Disney and Marvel Studios’ jurisdiction, it’s easy to understand how some might need clarification. But the short answer is technically yes, although the character has yet to crossover with the Avengers or any other superteam outside of the X-Men.

There continues to be increasing overlap between the two franchises, with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy being one of the most instrumental parts of the MCU. Tom Hardy’s Venom has also dipped into MCU territory, as well the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). With a new threequel on the horizon, does this mean Deadpool is next?

Recently, Disney might’ve finally confirmed suspicion of Wade Wilson crossing over into the MCU in the form of a sneaky Easter egg, which was included in the latest Marvel show—though it might look a little different than you’d expect.

Rogers: The Musical, which is based on the fictional Broadway musical first seen in the Disney+ Hawkeye series, is currently playing at Disneyland California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater and tells the story of Steve Rogers’ life and his timeless romance with Peggy Carter through various song and dance numbers.

One scene takes place during the events of Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), where Steve (Chris Evans) meets Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in New York City’s Time Square, surrounded by signs and billboards. These billboards feature tongue-in-cheek MCU references like a “Trust a Bro” ad, a nod to the GRC (Global Reparations Council), and an ad for the Online Closeup Magic University.

But one poster in particular caught fans’ attention. Some eagle-eyed viewers pointed out one sign that appears to be a billboard for Margaret’s Frozen Chimichangas, a reference to Deadpool’s famous favorite Mexican cuisine and comic book catchphrase. Check out the image below:

It’s already been confirmed that Deadpool 3 will mark Wade Wilson’s official entry into the MCU, and it looks like Disney Parks are already plotting his arrival at Avengers Campus. However, fans will likely have to wait longer than expected for the threequel to land in theaters, as production on Deadpool 3 has come to a screeching halt due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

And now, with SAG-AFTRA joining the picket line, there’s no end in sight as creatives continue to fight for fair wages and job security in the ever-changing streaming landscape. So until both unions can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios, it looks like we’ll just have to wait patiently to see Deadpool back in action—hopefully, with plenty of MCU tie-ins and surprise cameos in store.

What do you think of this subtle nod to Deadpool in Rogers: The Musical? Do you want to see Wade Wilson crossover into the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.