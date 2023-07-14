Marvel Musical Canceled, Disney Cuts Performances From Schedule

Disney has called off performances of its brand-new Marvel musical this week – right in the middle of its short-term run at Disney’s California Adventure.

The past few years have seen a huge boom in Marvel content. Since the dawn of Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has branched out from the big screen to the small screen, starting with the critical hit WandaVision in 2020.

Since then, however, Marvel has been on a critical and commercial decline. Its last few Disney+ entries – such as Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel – haven’t performed anywhere near as well as its first few series, while even its cinematic releases have earned a fraction of its former success. While Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) was a hit with critics and fans alike, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were widely derided as some of the studio’s poorest efforts so far.

Beyond cinema, Marvel has branched out into a new format: musicals. Inspired by a brief sequence (and a post-credits scene) in Hawkeye, in June Disneyland Resort debuted “Rogers: The Musical” – a “Hamilton”-inspired stage show – at California Adventure.

In theatrical splendor, relive the life of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America! The musical retelling takes you from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America and leading the Avengers. Be on the lookout for appearances by Peggy Carter and Nick Fury—and watch some of your favorite Avengers assemble in epic, show-tune style. It’s a larger-than-life one-act musical coming this summer for a limited time to the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park.

Typically performed from Tuesdays to Saturdays each week at the Park’s Hyperion Theater, the Marvel musical has been a huge hit with Disneyland Resort Guests.

However, the show has been abruptly cancelled this week. As of July 13, the show is temporarily suspended as Disneyland Resort transforms the Hyperion Theater for the premiere of Haunted Mansion (2023).

Set to take place on July 15, the original plan was for the cast of the film – including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner and Lindsay Lamb – to attend the film’s premiere, accompanied by approximately 2,000 Guests, including Cast Members from Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney Parks across the globe.

With the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike, there had been whispers of Disney canceling the event. However, Variety reports that the studio will push ahead with the event regardless – even if its cast can’t attend.

Thankfully, “Rogers: The Musical” won’t be gone for long. The show is set to return on July 18, running until August 31, 2023.

Have you seen “Rogers: The Musical” yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!