‘Rogers: The Musical’ Finally Gives Steve and Peggy the Ending They Deserve

Disneyland Resort’s newest, star-spangled live-theater production of Rogers: The Musical might’ve just filled in the gaps regarding Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) long-awaited reunion with Margaret “Peggy” Carter (Hayley Atwell) post-Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Rogers: The Musical has officially opened at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park, based on the fictional Broadway musical introduced in Marvel’s Disney+ Hawkeye series. The show opened at the Hyperion Theater on June 30, and tells the life story of Captain America through musical numbers and dances of superhero proportions, just steps away from Avengers Campus.

In addition to Hawkeye‘s “Save the City” number, and even a song titled “What You Missed,” sung by Nick Fury, this new production also gives longtime MCU fans another look at Steve Rogers’ dance with Peggy, which was decades in the making.

As fans know, Avengers: Endgame concluded with Cap traveling back in time to return to the Infinity Stones, only to return as an older version of himself after living out his life with Peggy. This emotional scene is followed by the reveal of Steve, having traveled back to the past, finally making his date with the whip-smart MI6 agent, with the two dancing quietly in Peggy’s living room.

However, Rogers: The Musical puts a twist on the explanation fans were given in canon, showing an old version of the “star-spangled man with a plan” meeting himself in the aftermath of Endgame, leading to a duet with himself appropriately titled “End of the Line.” Here, younger Cap is persuaded to use the Time Stone to travel back in time to be with Peggy, beginning the musical number “Just One Dance.”

Now transported back to the 1940s via the Time Stone, the song gives more context to Steve and Peggy’s reunion, with the couple belting lyrics like, “You’re late,” “Sorry. I lost track of time,” “I can’t believe how lives can change,” and, of course, Steve’s iconic line, “I could do this all day.”

Cap also reveals why he returned, explaining his decision by singing, “You know right from the start just what I was made of. Now one more day apart is all that I’m afraid of. So what’s a guy a to do but prove it to be true by coming back to you.”

While it’s debatable whether or not Rogers: The Musical is canon, MCU fans should take it as it is: a fun, endlessly entertaining work of metafiction that gives context to Steve’s time-traveling adventures. However, Marvel President Kevin Feige did put his stamp of approval on the new stage show, meaning this interpretation might actually be canon after all.

For now, Rogers: The Musical seems to be one of Marvel and Disney’s best-performing live events yet, with virtual ticket queues and premium viewing experiences selling out every day since opening. If you’re lucky enough to catch this MCU-sical, showtimes are at 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. now through August 31, 2023.

What do you think of Rogers: The Musical giving more insight into Peggy and Steve’s lives together post-Endgame? Let us know in the comments below.