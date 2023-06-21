Disneyland Locks Guests out of Newest Experience With Paid Add-on

Rogers: The Musical will finally open at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park on June 30, 2023. This limited-time, Broadway-style musical will run through August 31, so Disneyland Resort fans must plan their visits now to experience this Marvel musical masterpiece!

On Tuesday, Disney Parks Blog revealed everything Guests need to know about Rogers: The Musical ahead of their visit. Alongside exclusive snacks, merchandise, and photo opportunities, Disneyland Resort shared that Guests can register for a virtual queue to experience the Captain America-inspired production.

Registration for the complimentary virtual queue will open at 10:30 a.m. PT for the first two shows of the day and 2:00 p.m. PT for the remaining shows. While not required, joining the virtual queue is highly recommended to guarantee a seat.

If you cannot secure a place in the virtual queue, don’t fret! Guests can buy a “‘Rogers: The Musical’ Premium Viewing Experience package” from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. Though Disney Parks Blog did not share the cost of the package, they explained that it includes “a ‘Rogers: The Musical’ popcorn bucket with kettle corn and choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard and access to a unique photo opportunity.”

Walk-up viewing options may be available, though not guaranteed. Talk to a Disney Cast Member at the Hyperion Theater on the day of your preferred show for the most up-to-date information.

More on Rogers: The Musical

For months, fans begged for a real-life version of the Steve Rogers musical that debuted on the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye on Disney+. Now their dreams are coming true!

“Exploring universal themes of heroism, romance and self-discovery, ‘Rogers: The Musical’ is an exhilarating and heartfelt experience for Super Hero fans, theater enthusiasts and families alike,” Disney Parks Blog wrote. “Avengers aficionados will appreciate creative interpretations of iconic objects and moments from Steve’s journey, while theater fans will love the eclectic array of musical styles in the score and the show’s original choreography.”

Are you happy about the virtual queue and premium viewing package for Rogers: The Musical? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.