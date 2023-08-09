Marvel Takes Notes From ‘Stranger Things’ in Surprising New ‘Loki’ Crossover Event Clip

There’s a new clip from Marvel showing off their surprising crossover in full action!

Over the past ten years, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), drawing inspiration from beloved Marvel Comics, has left an indelible mark on the entire film industry. The apex of the MCU’s Phase Three was marked by the debut of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), signifying a momentous triumph for the franchise. These movies showcased its remarkable evolution and firmly cemented its standing in the world of entertainment. This period also signaled the conclusion of the initial three phases of the MCU, collectively termed the Infinity Saga. Irrespective of its current state, the MCU’s influence remains deep and enduring.

After the epic sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who guaranteed the universe’s survival in Endgame, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America legacy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now faced with even greater and more formidable trials. Earth’s superheroes stand at the threshold of their forthcoming escapades, initiating a sweeping expansion of the franchise referred to as the Multiverse Saga. Encompassing Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, this saga reaches its pinnacle in the much-anticipated Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. These upcoming chapters are poised to deliver captivating and grand narratives that will shape the MCU’s future.

The New Season of Loki Will Change Things Up

In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduced the widely loved TV series Loki on Disney+ (Disney Plus). This show revolves around Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, the Asgardian God of Mischief, as he embarks on a time-altering journey subsequent to the events of Avengers: Endgame. It follows a Variant of Loki who escapes with the Tesseract during the Avengers’ convoluted time-travel mission. Loki becomes intricately involved with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an institution tasked with preserving the main MCU timeline’s integrity. Owen Wilson takes on the role of Agent Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent. The ensemble also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a TVA soldier. As the narrative unfolds, Loki grapples with his self-identity and explores intricate themes of free will and destiny, rendering it a captivating addition to the MCU that has garnered significant fan acclaim.

In Loki Season 2, the central ensemble features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, the mischievous God and Thor’s adoptive sibling. Sophia Di Martino embodies Sylvie, an alternate Loki who shattered the timeline in the prior season, ushering in the Multiverse. Returning are Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15. The cast includes Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, the animated TVA mascot, alongside Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice in undisclosed roles. Jonathan Majors joins as Victor Timely, a Kang the Conqueror variant, introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), presenting futuristic tech in the early 1900s. Ke Huy Quan portrays Ouroboros AKA OB, a TVA agent overseeing technology and repairs, and Owen Wilson reprises his role as Mobius M. Mobius.

An Odd, Fast Food-Themed Crossover

It appears that Marvel Studios are trying something new this time. In what appears to be a massive brand deal, with the popular fast food chain McDonalds, Loki’s new season will heavily feature the restaurant in its plot. In the real world, McDonalds and Marvel shocked fans with the viral announcement of a Loki tie-in sauce.

Discussing Film shares the following clip of Loki Season 2:

Of course, fans immediately noticed a startling similarity in the new clip — which appears to be taking heavy notes from Netflix’s mega-popular Stranger Things — which featured Maya Hawke’s character Robin play a significant role in the series, as the co-worker of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop in the Starcourt Mall. Marvel seems to be reproducing a very specific, 80s-esque aesthetic that is definitely taking cues from the period television series, with Sophia di Martino’s Sylvie, a Variant of Loki (and also his lover… it’s complicated), donning the iconic red-and-yellow McDonalds staff outfit:

This similarity has been picked on by more than one fan — nearly 13K, in fact, with the New Rockstars’ tweet featuring Sylvie in her new, retro Golden Arches staff uniform going viral on Twitter:

This crossover event is definitely a little out of left field — however it could absolutely be successful in drumming up hype for the new season of Loki. Seeing as marketing hype seems to pay off significantly in this day and age (think Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer successfully defining “2023 Summer”), the slightly odd move might be a good thing. It’s definitely intriguing, at least.

Are you excited for Loki Season 2? What do you think of the McDonalds crossover?