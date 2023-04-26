‘Avengers’ Director Faces Criticism Over AI-Generated “Sexual Fantasy” Comments

The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Marvel Studios helmed by Kevin Feige has changed the game for the superhero movie genre — and the film industry in general. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become massive in recent years, with the MCU’s dramatic ending to Marvel Studios’ Phase Three, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, concluding the popular Infinity Saga.

The Avengers franchise, which began with Joss Whedon’s 2012 film, The Avengers, featuring an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), marked the start of a new era. This movie all but transformed the film industry by establishing a new standard for integrating multiple films, into the same “cinematic universe.” Now the one of the much-lauded Russo Bros is stirring up a fair bit of controversy online with his comments regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in the generation of entertainment in the near future. Joe Russo’s comments about AI, and why it’s getting flak

The following discussion includes language and topics unsuitable for younger readers.

The general public have a bone to pick with Joe Russo’s comments in a recent Collider interview, specifically his statements about the use of AI to “engineer storytelling” in movies — specifically “rom-coms” using deepfaked actresses’ images — in what is heavily implied to be wish fulfillment of a sexual or romantic fantasy.

YouTuber and commentator Jenny Nicholson brought up a point about the famed director immediately jumping to commenting that AI would be used to “deepfake porn of real women”, calling the creator out for actually taking a “shortcut” straight to the topic, “like it was a good thing”:

I feel like if I’d thought about the darker implications of this tech for a minute I would have eventually arrived at deepfake porn of real women but he actually took a shortcut to that and said it like it was a good thing, like that was the original pitch

The tweet in question blew up with approximately 11.3K likes (at the time of writing), and saw a barrage of similarly uncomfortable users in the replies.

Many criticized Russo’s choice of naming famed old Hollywood star and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe, with Nick Ostrem tweeting:

He had to pick a dead lady because if he had said someone who is alive it would have made it feel even worse, although that’s inevitably the end point here

Others like @MackJ critiqued the fact that Russo’s “ideal use case” for procedurally generated AI entertainment is a mentally dangerous, “photo-realistic fantasy wish fulfillment machine”, not unlike a Star Trek Holodeck:

