“Patience. Patience…” ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Hints at Major Return

Daredevil/Matt Murdock’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a gripping, gritty, hard-hitting adaptation that could stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Batman, but the big guy in red tapered off into his more light-hearted roots with his introduction in She-Hulk. Naturally, many fans were instantly afraid that Daredevil’s upcoming Disney+ series might not have the same tone as its predecessor.

The Netflix adaptation of Marvel’s blind vigilante showed a different side of the studio, one that was equal parts superhero series and crime thriller. With a brighter costume and brighter tone, many fans are concerned that Disney and Marvel have lost the point of the original series, but fans had their concerns put to bed by none other than the Kingpin himself.

Daredevil Returns to Hell’s Kitchen

Netflix’s Daredevil, while tonally different from the rest of the MCU, reimagined the character in an action-packed new way. While Matt Murdock recently made his triumphant entry into the official franchise with Spider-Man: No Way Home and his guest appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, his more comic-accurate portrayal lost a bit of his gritty edge.

Fans were incredibly divided on this direction, and many fear that Daredevil: Born Again might be handled the same way, deviating from the original tone with a more PG-13 aspect. It wasn’t too long before someone got a response.

The tweet above surfaced on r/MarvelStudios just yesterday, and it looks like Vincent D’Onofrio is taking a very in-character approach to his response. Like the Kingpin, his reply was both intriguing and intimidating after one user’s criticism of Disney and Marvel’s new adaptation. Shortly after, fans were heaving a sigh of relief.

u/PharaohOfWhitestone writes,

“Anyways, this gives me hope that they’re letting Daredevil: Born Again be at least similar in vibe to the Netflix one. I could sort of forgive Hawkeye Kingpin for not going majorly brutal like he could have been because it was mainly a show about Kate Bishop and the show didn’t really have that brutal edge to it so it would have felt out of place. Looking forward to seeing what they do with Born Again.”

Additionally, some fans are actually supportive of the choice to reboot the series. u/ipodblocks360 adds,