Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Show to Be ‘Dark,’ ‘Mature’ According to Report

It would appear that the upcoming Daredevil: Reborn Again (2024) will be similar to the Netflix adaption that fans fell in love with, according to recent reports.

New ‘Daredevil’ Show Coming to Disney+ Next Year

Daredevil: Born Again (2024) is an upcoming Disney+ series based on the Marvel Comics vigilante Daredevil. The show aims to cement itself in the MCU as Marvel Studios will produce it and have similar storylines intertwined with other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. This will be the second time Daredevil is brought to life in the television medium as Netflix successfully launched Daredevil (2015 – 2018) on its platform and garnered a large fanbase and stellar reviews. Actor Charlie Cox portrayed the loveable and exciting Daredevil, AKA Matt Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio played a convincingly dark and gritty King Pin AKA Wilson Fisk. At the same time, the cast of the now-canceled Netflix series included Jon Bernthal playing The Punisher and various other characters. The Disney+ tv show will bring these characters to life again via the actors playing them on Netflix.

The series is set to have 18 episodes in the first season and will premiere on Disney+ sometime in early 2024. The show will be a part of the Phase Five MCU canon. It will ensure to follow a story that will be part of the bigger picture when the time comes, possibly hinting at these characters making an appearance in an Avengers film shortly, but this is purely speculation and has not been confirmed. Many Marvel fans worried the show would be watered down and not feature compelling and grasping fight scenes like the ones we saw in the Netflix show adaption. But it would appear that the show is not only looking to be similar in fashion regarding the bloody and gory action sequences, but it will reach new heights in making the series mature for audiences.

New Disney+ Marvel Show to Not Hold Anything Back, According to Reports

According to a rumor report from Daredevil Updates official on Twitter, an industry insider from CNBC named Daniel Richtman mentioned how the Disney Plus series is looking to be “very dark and mature in a tone similar to the Netflix version” and seemingly aiming towards a “TV-MA” rating when everything is said and done. The insider also mentions how the series seeks to have two parts, like the Star Wars Andor (2023) series that came out earlier this year. Again, these reports are only rumors and speculation and should be taken as such, but with the vast fanbase surrounding this project and hoping for something like the successful Netflix series; it would make sense for the showrunners to follow that path and give us something different along the way. Hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will not cause the show to be delayed further down the road, although this could be the case if things do not improve.