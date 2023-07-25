Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Takes Huge Step Forward

Everyone has been patiently waiting to see the inclusion of the X-Men in the MCU, which is set to happen on Disney+. Though the team has been far underutilized thus far in the new Marvel projects, they are set to return in a huge way, and their inclusion has taken a massive step forward.

Marvel has been relatively slow regarding bringing mutants into the fold. So far, Ms. Marvel and Namor have been the first mutants confirmed in the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did bring back Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), though Scarlet Witch mercilessly killed him. Still, it was a bit of a head nod to the X-Men for fans.

Deadpool 3 is also bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and reports have indicated that many of the previously Fox-produced characters would also be returning. Though we imagine the Merc with the Mouth is set to either make fun of previous characters or kill them, Marvel is finally recognizing the long-lost team.

Disney and Marvel are also doubling down on the X-Men in their own way, as the anticipated X-Men ’97 series is set to debut on Disney+ this year. The series is a direct sequel to the fan-favorite animated series from the 1990s and arguably the best portrayal of everyone’s favorite mutants.

Even more exciting than the series return is the huge announcement that the Disney+ project will not be a one-and-done affair.

‘X-Men ’97’ Nearly Finished Second Season Already

While we are all patiently waiting for Disney+ to release X-Men ’97, the creators have announced that the series has nearly concluded its scripts for the second season. While at San Diego Comic-Con, producer and head writer Beau DeMayo, revealed that the series has taken an enormous step forward. According to DeMayo:

“It’s like I said in there, we’re just in post [production] on Season 1… Literally writing the season finale for Season 2 right now. It’s going well. I could not be happier… It’s a gargantuan effort with a truly like guerilla tactic, small, but very dedicated team.”

Marvel has needed the X-Men for quite some time, and it’s fantastic that fans will be getting a more comic-accurate version of the team before the live-action characters return in Deadpool 3.

For many of us, the animated X-Men series was our first introduction to the team, apart from those who read the comics. The animated series ran from 1992 to 1997 and became a staple for many Saturday cartoon bingers. The storylines within the show were arguably used to bring life to the Fox-produced movies. For instance, Jean Grey turned into The Phoenix, which was amazing in the cartoon.

It’s important to note that Disney is being cautiously optimistic about X-Men ’97, as the series can still be canceled if the first does not pull in audiences like the media giant hopes. We would argue that won’t be an issue, as most fans have been clamoring to see the team return. Granted, the want is more on the live-action side, but the animated show will still bring in plenty of Marvel fans.

X-Men ’97 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we imagine it will be given a fall release date to not mess with the potential traction that Ahsoka receives. Loki Season 2 is also releasing in October, so it would make sense for the mutant series to drop somewhere in the September range.

Are you excited about X-Men '97?