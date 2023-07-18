You Probably Missed This ‘X-Men’ Easter Egg in ‘Secret Invasion’

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a peculiar detail in last week’s episode of Secret Invasion, which could be setting up a crucial storyline as the MCU moves further into Phases Five and Six.

Secret Invasion is just two episodes out from its finale on Disney+, and so far, the series has dropped some major revelations about the state of the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame (2019). For one, it’s impossible to know who to trust fully, given that over 1 million shape-shifting Skrulls have spread out across Earth’s surface since losing their home planet to the Kree. There have also been some jaw-dropping character deaths, signifying a dangerous world that even the Avengers might be unable to save.

The show stars longtime Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson as former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury as he returns from space to help his allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), find the root of a growing Skrull conspiracy set forth by a radicalized group hoping to claim Earth as their own.

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series is already laying the foundation for 2024’s Thunderbolts and likely the 2025 Fantastic Four movie, on top of the upcoming Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels (2023). But Secret Invasion could also be setting up a different movie entirely: one that has yet even to be confirmed.

As pointed out by watchful fans, Secret Invasion Episode 4, “Beloved,” featured a surprising connection to the arrival of the MCU’s X-Men. The Mutants’ official MCU debut has been a long time coming, with Marvel President Kevin Feige mentioning in 2021 that the reboot for X-Men has been “long and ongoing internally.” Although no X-Men movie is currently in development, anticipation is through the roof.

In the blink-or-you’ll-miss-it scene, you can spot a not-so-subtle X-Men reference hidden in Nick and Varra’s decor: a book written by Priscilla Fury (Varra’s human vessel) titled Decoding the Superhuman Gene. Of course, the Superhuman Gene in the book could refer to the X-Gene of the mutants, which causes mutants to develop superhuman abilities that manifest at puberty.

However, this tease left audiences with more questions than answers. As MCU fans know, the Ms. Marvel finale confirmed that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellan) is a mutant, though Matt Lintz’s Bruno Carrelli was shocked when he discovered Kamala’s genetic anomaly, implying that X-Gene implications were not uncovered between 2024 and 2025 in the MCU.

Considering Secret Invasion is set in the present-day MCU, the public might have a general idea that there’s a genetic anomaly amiss, especially if there’s a book called Decoding the Superhuman Gene on shelves. However, we’ll just have to wait and see how Marvel clarifies this X-Men inconsistency and if Priscilla knows way more than we think.

Secret Invasion is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

