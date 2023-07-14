Marvel Cancels Original X-Men, Makes Major MCU Replacement

Since the reveal in the production photos for the upcoming Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman’s comic-accurate Wolverine has incited much discussion amongst the Marvel fandom. The introduction of the yellow suit could indicate the presence of a more comic-accurate X-Men, but it also might be a teaser for their long-awaited arrival in the MCU.

Seeing Wolverine in his outfit from the comics isn’t just a creative choice, but a specific one indicating a precise moment in his timeline. This means those expecting variants of Cyclops, Beast, Jean Grey, and Iceman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be sorrowfully disappointed.

The adaptations from 20th Century Fox were undoubtedly popular, as they were part of what helped build the comic book movie as we know it, but the first class of X-Men has had enough time in the spotlight. As classic as they are, they weren’t Xavier’s only pupils.

A New Class of X-Men

If the X-Men are to truly come to the MCU, there needs to be a tidal wave of changes before they’re ready to make their grand entrance. Along with a complete visual and narrative overhaul, the entire team practically needs to be recast to separate itself from the versions that came before. That said, the studio still has plenty to play with.

Unfortunately, this means fans are going to have to part with established characters like Cyclops, Bishop, and others that came before. On the other hand, it does present the studio with a clean slate to welcome in a fresh batch of mutants to stake their claim in the MCU.

There’s a reason Wolverine told Charles and Erik off in X-Men: First Class, because he was never meant to be a part of it in the first place. In the comics, Wolverine didn’t even officially join the team until Professor X’s second wave of heroes was introduced, and that’s precisely what Disney and Marvel might do after Deadpool 3.

What better way to welcome in the team than by having the original Wolverine lead them in as a mentor? By utilizing the other half of the established X-Men, the studio can both utilize the franchise, pay homage to the versions that came prior, and satisfy legions of fans all at the same time.

Granted, this isn’t an overnight project, and a lot of elements for it to work are still up in the air. However, Marvel has already included a few ties to this take on the X-Men in their already established films. The question is, who is going to make up the new team of mutants?

Logan Howlett/Wolverine

Considering Hugh Jackman already has such a tremendous attachment to the character, to say that he’s officially stuck as Wolverine is a pretty safe bet. If fans are truly getting an unexpected take on the character for the upcoming Deadpool sequel, to say it’s a more comic-accurate version wouldn’t be out of pocket.

If the suit alone is to be believed, Marvel is giving us an adaptation of Wolverine’s first appearance with the team. The classic yellow costume with blue accents is near identical to his first appearance with the X-Men, meaning that if he appears again in the MCU, the rest of the gang shouldn’t be too far behind.

Peter Nikolaievich Rasputin/Colossus

If Wolverine wasn’t enough to signal a return to the classic X-Men, Colossus in Deadpool 2 might be. Introduced to the team shortly after Wolverine, Colossus was recruited directly from Mother Russia into Xavier’s school for his impenetrable metallic flesh. Whether he arrives accompanied by Negasonic Teenage Warhead or not, his presence is almost mandatory.

Colossus is the gentle giant of the team, similar to Hank McCoy of First Class, and his kind demeanor paired with brute strength is a great foil for an unhinged maniac like Deadpool or a tough-talking leader like Wolverine. Either way, he’d be a strong asset to the group.

Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is where things get really interesting as far as story is concerned. While he has been played by both Alan Cumming and Kodi Smit-McPhee in previous films, it might be time to usher in some new blood for the character. Easily one of the most popular and recognizable X-Men, the blue mutant has a lot more to offer the team than one-liners and vanishing acts.

Considering Wolverine and Nightcrawler have a fascinating friendship in the comics, it’s honestly borderline insulting that Marvel hasn’t utilized him to explore the softer side his clawed companion. Not only that, but a new variation of the character would allow Marvel to explore his comic-relief side rather than the semi-goth-kid version we’ve seen in movies past.

Ororo Munroe/Storm

Like Nightcrawler, Storm has appeared in previous X-Men movies before, but Marvel has a great opportunity to reintroduce her into the MCU. Now that Wakanda is an established factor, her African goddess side can be better explored in a cinematic way. The studio has a chance to totally reinvent the character.

Fans have seen Storm as the powerhouse of the team in previous films, but the comics and cartoons depict her as a mystical force nearly on par with Professor X. The classic version has more in common with characters like Gandalf and Merlin than the leather-clad variant seen in the films. Although most fans have a soft spot for Storm’s mohawk-wearing punk look, watching her cape blow in gale force winds is what makes her pop off the comic panels.

Sean Cassidy/Banshee

Although he was featured in First Class, a true representation of the team wouldn’t be complete without Banshee. Marvel really doesn’t have to make too many alterations with the character as far as his personality is concerned, but there is plenty of opportunity for growth and exploration. Recognized by his colorful wing suit and sonic scream, the studio could definitely take an Avengers-styled approach to his reinterpretation.

Like Storm, Banshee’s MCU debut calls for a blend of comic and cinematic inspiration to bring him to life. They don’t necessarily need to go Falcon’s route of blending realistic tech with comic book imagery, but rather an eccentrification of practical attire. Additionally, some creative sound mixing and vocal direction would do wonders for his iconic scream.

John Proudstar/Thunderbird

Although he was a memorable member of the team, Marvel will have to truly be careful if they choose to adapt Thunderbird. John Proudstar might have been a powerful character in the ’70s, but his look and personality didn’t exactly age well. The comics utilized the raging Apache stereotype in both his persona and costume, which undoubtedly wouldn’t fly in today’s cultural climate.

That all being said, there’s no reason an adaptation of Thunderbird can’t and shouldn’t exist. In fact, Marvel could keep his powers but incorporate some traditional Native American mythology as well to truly sell the thunderbird imagery. Even so, best to air on the side of caution with this one.

Professor X

While Marvel hasn’t confirmed this is the direction they’re taking with the X-Men, there’s an undeniable smoking gun that proves this team might exists, and it’s in The Multiverse of Madness. The variant of Charles Xavier seen in the alternate universe is a near-perfect recreation of the one seen in the comics and animated X-Men series, which could mean that the other team members listed exist as well.

Ignoring the fact this variant fell by the hands of the Scarlet Witch in the film, Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of the comic-accurate Professor X could be what brings Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men together for the MCU. Even his death in the Doctor Strange sequel might be the canon event that launches the new adaptation. Either way, a true adaptation of the team simply cannot exist without him.

But is a New X-Men Movie Possible?

Honestly, the team’s future is still up in the air, but they’re not alone. Due to recent conflicts at Marvel, the current Writers and Actors Strike bringing Hollywood to a standstill, and the fact that Deadpool 3 hasn’t even been released yet, this is all purely hypothetical. That said, there are more than a few factors that point in the right direction.

Let’s review, a comic-accurate Wolverine, Charles Xavier, and Colossus already exist, Marvel is clearly utilizing a specific variant of the X-Men’s most popular member, and cast members like Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart have expressed interest in returning. It all feels entirely too convenient that these elements are lining up the way they are.

Of course, nothing is officially set in stone, and Marvel Studios can easily Thanos Snap any source of the X-Men out of the MCU as they please. However, the desire for the team to be recognized as a part of the MCU has been a near constant presence. If the studio wants to recover some of the good faith they’ve lost to superhero fatigue, bringing the team in wouldn’t be a bad way to start.

Do you think Marvel will ever bring the X-Men to the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!