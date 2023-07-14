MCU Falls Apart, Production on Highly Anticipated Movie Scrapped

The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, has now joined the writers union (WGA) strike. This is the first time writers and actors have gone on strike together in decades. One of the biggest companies affected by these strikes is the MCU, which is falling apart, as another highly anticipated movie has been scrapped.

Though most productions were already on their way to stopping, Marvel was one of the first companies that realized the WGA strike was enough to get the ball rolling on delays. The company had announced that most of its Phases 5 and 6 schedules would be altered, and films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were pushed back a year. Thunderbolts and Blade were also given around five-month delays.

The MCU had already been in a downward spiral before the strikes happened. Even Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company would be pushing back on its Marvel and Star Wars content simply because of how the most recent shows and films have been criticized.

Still, the WGA strike was already enough of a reason that most productions were honoring their hardworking writers and suspending productions to support them. However, the actors joining the picket lines will strangle Hollywood for the foreseeable future.

Per the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, actors cannot attend premieres, do press junkets, promote productions, and not appear on set to film anything. Actors not being made available should halt most productions in the United States, including an anticipated title that will upset many MCU fans.

‘Deadpool 3’ Will Join MCU Delays

Per Variety, the crew of Deadpool 3 is officially joining the WGA on the picket lines, and production of the highly anticipated sequel is stopped. There is no telling how long this strike will go on, so it stands to reason the Marvel feature will have to join the mentioned films and delays its release.

This is even more upsetting news considering the world had just been treated to a set photo that showcased Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on set. They appeared to be in some sort of fight, and Hugh Jackman was shown in a comic-accurate Wolverine costume. The costume exploded on the web simply because fans have been begging for this costume for decades.

The promotion for Deadpool 3 has been astounding, too, starting with the initial video where Reynolds nonchalantly asked Jackman to return to Marvel. That was followed up by the pair “revealing” the film’s plot via muted dialogue. The MCU has been banking big on this sequel, and now it will likely not meet its May 3, 2024, release date.

There has been plenty of news from industry insiders about how the producers union (AMPTP) plans to handle the strike, with many stating they are prepared to allow it to continue for months. The idea is to break the writers and actors to a point where they accept a deal below what they are asking.

This could lead to turmoil in the industry, resulting in many companies having to rethink their entire strategy for the future. The MCU has seemingly reached that point before anyone else, and Deadpool 3 shutting down is just adding fuel to an already raging fire of doubt for Marvel.

We hope to see both strikes resolved soon, as most of us are huge fans of the superhero genre. However, we all must wait and see what might happen to the industry.

