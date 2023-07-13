Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Return Has Been Halted Indefinitely

The show business strike has now reached the top level. SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) started striking alongside the WGA (Writers Guild of America). With both organizations on the picket lines, it has spelled doom for all productions. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are both members of SAG-AFTRA, and Jackman’s Marvel return will be halted indefinitely.

The world was rocked to its core when Hugh Jackman announced that he was returning to the world of superheroes. Well, Ryan Reynolds announced the news on his social media in the most Ryan Reynolds way. He was sitting on a couch and nonchalantly asked Jackman to return as Wolverine, which he agreed to.

Since then, there have been several videos that the pair hilariously released, one being the pair’s dialogue muted while they explain the plot of Deadpool 3. Though it has mostly been kept under wraps, recent set photos revealed a comic-accurate costume for Hugh Jackman.

The excitement surrounding Deadpool 3 has been palpable, especially with the aforementioned set photos dropping. However, despite fans wanting to see this next anticipated Marvel entry, it will reportedly be shut down indefinitely.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Will Reportedly Spoil Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike and actors will not be allowed to: • Film any movie & TV productions

• Take part in any press junkets or film premieres Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are both members so expect this to impact ‘DEADPOOL 3’ filming. pic.twitter.com/EM6sgHeEvJ — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 13, 2023

Per the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike, members are forbidden from participating in any production of shows or films. They will also be prohibited from promoting films via press junkets or attending premieres. Many productions are allowed to move forward, though most contain actors or shows based in international areas, with their own separate rule sets.

Unfortunately, that is not true for Deadpool 3, which has been filming in the United States. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are also members of SAG-AFTRA, so we imagine they will not be crossing the picket lines now that the strike has been made official.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, and industry insiders are stating that the producers union (AMPTP) will not negotiate to break the writers and actors down completely. This bullish tactic is being used to force the writers and actors into striking a deal more beneficial for the producers. Even Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that the fair deal the WGA and SAG-AFTRA want is “unrealistic.”

It appears that the Hollywood shutdown will be commonplace for the foreseeable future. This is disheartening news for Marvel, significantly, as the company has already altered its Phase 5 and 6 release schedule. Deadpool 3 is arguably one of the biggest titles that fans have been waiting for, and now it appears its May 3, 2024 release date will not be accomplished.

For now, we can all stare at the spoiler-esque set photos of Hugh Jackman in the yellow spandex and imagine what the story might be about. Hopefully, a fair deal can be struck sooner than what insiders are saying, and beloved projects can move forward.

This is some horrible luck that Hugh Jackman, finally returning to his most iconic role, is now shut down indefinitely. Maybe Deadpool can find some way to time travel and break the fourth wall into a deal that benefits the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

