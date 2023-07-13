Robert Downey Jr. Bashes Marvel, “‘Oppenheimer’ Is the Best Movie I’ve Ever Been In”

Robert Downey Jr. holds nothing back while promoting his new film, Oppenheimer (2023), after stating that his acting career pivoted in a new bold direction.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer isn’t your typical movie biopic or movie in Hollywood. There are no action scenes and no comedy to lighten the mood as the movie is solely focused on Oppenheimer and the first nuclear bomb. It’s about a race against the Nazis and how that race escalates into the Cold War. It’s a question of ethics and morality because should a bomb like this exist? Maybe not, but Oppenheimer believes it’s necessary for humanity, and that’s where Nolan takes the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Lewis Strauss, one US government official who always opposes Oppenheimer. The movie obviously touches on several political moments, and it’s set at the height of World War II, so RDJ and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer are at odds several times in the movie. RDJ is proud of his role. Every time he speaks about Oppenheimer, the actor can’t stop praising the movie, something the actor never did as much with Marvel.

Downey shared his fears about staying in the MCU. He feared it would hurt his acting. Sure, he got millions and a huge fan base, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t challenge his acting skills. He believes it could’ve dulled them. Replacing epic action sequences and CGI fights for long dialogue sequences with subtle jabs and nods is quite the turnaround for the actor, but early reviews make it clear that Downey’s work might lead the actor to get an Oscar.

Marvel Studios has never landed an Oscar for acting so far, and it seems that the company won’t be hitting that achievement anytime soon. The MCU is in a rough spot, with several projects underperforming at the box office and Disney forced to reevaluate how to move forward.

Downey, on the other hand, shares that Oppenheimer is the best movie he has ever been in, claiming that Nolan’s next film is something he can’t wait for fans to see:

Robert Downey Jr: “Oppenheimer is the best film I’ve ever been in.”

It’s clear that Downey loves more dramatic roles, but movies like what Christopher Nolan makes aren’t what keep theaters open. Super hero movies do. Oppenheimer might make $300 million at the box office, while the MCU can make that in one week. Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the second-highest-grossing film of all time for a reason.

Fans love super heroes if the story is done right, but fatigue for the franchise is seeping in. Not every Marvel movie can just do ridiculously well, but movies like Oppenheimer won’t be replacing MCU movies at the box office anytime soon, even if the film has better writing and acting.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023, in theaters.

Do you plan to watch Oppenheimer? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!