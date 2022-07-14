‘Ms. Marvel’ Creator “Really Happy,” Supports Controversial Character Change

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is introducing new heroes and villains left and right, but Ms. Marvel’s massive revelation at the season finale shakes up fans like never before. Now, the co-creator of Ms. Marvel has come forward to share her thoughts on that jaw-dropping character change.

kamala khan as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

It’s a breath of fresh air to know that Kamala Khan co-creator Sana Amana served as a series’ executive producer for Ms. Marvel on Disney+, getting to direct Iman Vellani’s steps towards superhero stardom.

While not every Marvel fan is on board with the brand new streaming series, the show just introduced a landmark change for the Marvel collection, explaining Kamala Khan’s origins: she’s a mutant.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel and Matt Lintz as Bruno carrelli
Credit: Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios didn’t exactly drop the “mutant” word, Bruno (Matt Lintz) shares with Kamala Khan at the season finale that she has a “mutation” of genes that causes her to harness such powers. On top of that, the X-Men ’97 theme begins to play as Kamala is told she’s a mutant.

Fans were immediately split on the matter, given the fact that Ms. Marvel is revealed to be an Inhuman in the Marvel Comics. But now, Kamala Khan co-creator Sana Amana comes to the rescue to explain why she’s all for this character change:

#MsMarvel creator Sana Amanat says the character was supposed to be a mutant. “Here’s a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character back in the day… we originally wanted to make her a mutant,” she said.

Amana’s full quote from Empire Magazine reads:

“We’ve been talking about it for some time. Here’s a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that.”

Is she a mutant, question mark? I don’t know. I don’t know, guys! All I know is that we use the word ‘mutation’, and that’s all I can say. I will say, I think this is opening up doors for a lot of great storytelling, obviously, as a huge fan, um… of the word ‘mutation.’ I’m really happy about it.”

Captain Marvel being very confused as she is teleported into Kamala's room
Credit: Marvel Studios

No matter what Kamala Khan’s backstory truly looks like in the MCU and Earth-616, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is keeping the door open for the X-Men and more with The Marvels, which is reportedly ushering in the mutants alongside Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

Iman vellani as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Do you think Ms. Marvel should be a mutant? Comment below!

