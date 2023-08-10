BREAKING: WGA Strike May End, Fans Skeptical

It’s been a long time coming, but new reports show that the AMPTP will resume bargaining amid the WGA strikes tomorrow, August 11.

WGA Strike Bargaining Talks Resuming, Fans Skeptical

According to Disney reporter @ScottGustin, “Let’s hope they’re all serious this time around.” It refers to the significant lag in progress during the strikes. This impacts everything from the Hollywood economy to the entire cinematic landscape of 2024.

Let’s hope they’re all serious this time around. https://t.co/cW4l9jw3j4 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 10, 2023

Disney Entertainment and the Writers Strike

The tongue-in-cheek comments refer to the 100-day mark of the WGA member’s strike. The WGA strike impacted millions of individuals. From entertainers relying on work at TV shows to Hollywood writers, the WGA has a wide berth. Many famous members of the Screen Actors Guild spoke out in support of the WGA strike, even before SAG-AFTRA joined the team.

The two strikes have impacted every major entertainment powerhouse from Warner Bros. to Disney, in areas ranging from Los Angeles and New York to Canada and Europe. This strike might not appear on TV shows now, or even at theme parks or cinemas. The impact of the strike is likely to save the real effects as an aftershock.

WGA Strike Could End: A Return to the Bargaining Table

The Writers Guild didn’t go on strike just to gain attention. There’s no profit to Seth Meyers hitting the pavement or to a TV writer finding themselves out of work. The Hollywood strike relates to fairness, and so far the studio and the actors have been on opposing ends of the strike action. With the introduction of artificial intelligence in many Hollywood Studio, people are evermore wary.

Adapting to a Modern Era of Entertainment: WGA Strike May End

It seems like in the era of streaming service availability, where you can just pop on Stranger Things or run a Jimmy Fallon episode, the whole landscape changed. The writer’s strike is about ensuring fairness, equity, and opportunity.

Writer pay, inclusion in the writer’s room, and representation are all issues that came up. Whether the WGA members, through representatives, will be able to sate the demands of the television studio reps and the WGA writer’s needs is yet to be seen. Stay tuned!

Do you think that they will strike a deal? Share your insight in the comments below…