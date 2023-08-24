Rachel Zegler Given Apology From Major Media Company for ‘Snow White’ Bashing

In a surprising moment of accountability, a well-known media company has issued an apology to Rachel Zegler over their coverage of the ‘Snow White’ controversy.

Rachel Zegler is one of the most talented young actors in Hollywood today. She leaped onto the scene with her Golden Globe-winning performance as Maria in West Side Story (2021) and has since starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), as well as the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) and Paddington in Peru (TBA).

However, any discussion about her now primarily refers to her casting as the titular princess in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White (2024) alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. People from all over have slammed her for her irreverent takes on the original film, as well as the fact that she is a non-white person playing Snow White.

To say that Rachel Zegler has been through the wringer is an understatement. Fortunately, she has also had her share of advocates, including a media company that has recognized their coverage of the controversy comes at the cost of accountability, good taste, and kindness.

Girlboss Says They Owe Rachel Zegler a “Huge Apology”

Girlboss is a media company with the goal of providing ambitious women with the tools and mindset to succeed in the world of business, whatever business that may be. On their Instagram account, girlboss shared multiple posts and memes poking fun at Rachel Zegler.

“We owe you (Rachel Zegler) an apology. Recently, we shared some content in our newsletter and on our social media accounts about interviews you’ve been doing for your upcoming Snow White remake. In the days following, we began to wonder if we spoke too quickly and too harshly. When the TikTok videos and news articles first started to come out about comments you made in your interviews, we were eager to join in on the conversation with cheeky memes and sassy quips, not realizing that we were doing it at your expense.”

The post continued, “We know ‘girlboss’ culture has long been associated with the narrative of women tearing down other women. And so, we’ve spent the last few years trying to change the culture around our brand, our community, and our name. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but part of growing also means owning up to mistakes and missteps.”

“It was a mistake on our part to forget how hard it is to just be a woman with an opinion; to have your words twisted into something other than what you meant; to carry the weight of everyone’s expectations on your back, while knowing people are going to be unhappy with you no matter how hard you try.”

While Zegler has yet to reply, thousands of people have liked and commented on the post, including Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña. Many of them applauded girlboss for taking ownership of their mistake and changing. And it’s a position that more outlets should take.

Girlboss is Right, and Other Media Outlets Should Follow

The backlash to Rachel Zegler’s statements about Snow White has been ridiculous. More often than not, everything she has said has either been taken out of context, edited somehow, or had the tone removed entirely. She didn’t say she hated the movie; she said that it scared her so much that she only saw it once. And her comment about cutting her male co-star from the film entirely was clearly a joke.

The fact of the matter is that whenever a woman, especially in entertainment, speaks her mind or gets critical, she is seen as “over-opinionated” or “too much.” It happened with Jennifer Lawrence, and it happened with Brie Larson. Rachel Zegler isn’t being over-opinionated. She’s just being a person. And people are not okay with that.

Do you think the public has been too harsh on Rachel Zegler? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!