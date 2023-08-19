Marvel Confirms Release of New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Project

More Guardians of the Galaxy content is officially on the way!

Ten years ago, nobody could have predicted the runaway success that was Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Based on one of Marvel’s lesser-known comic book franchises, the first blockbuster film in the trilogy focused on an intergalactic group of criminals coming together to save the Power Stone.

Expectations were low when the first film hit theaters. But thanks to the magic of writer and director James Gunn (and a stellar 1980s soundtrack), what could easily have been a CGI disaster in space became one of Marvel’s most touching – and popular – installments to date.

Marvel being Marvel, it swiftly greenlit a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017) hit theaters just three years later. But then came the drama. When some of Gunn’s controversial old tweets reemerged, Disney fired him from the planned threequel – leaving the franchise at a stalemate.

For a while, it looked like fans would have to stay content with the two existing films and cameos from Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Fortunately, Disney later chose to reinstate Gunn as writer and director in 2021. The result was another Guardians of the Galaxy sequel – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) – which set the box office alight earlier this year. With endless praise (and tears) from critics and fans alike, it served as the perfect ending to one of Marvel’s most successful trilogies.

While it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting another Guardians of the Galaxy sequel – at least not any time soon, and definitely not with the same cast – that doesn’t mean we’re totally bereft of new content. Disney has just announced that, as is tradition with Marvel movies as of late, it will be releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the film.

According to Disney’s official D23 website, the Assembled behind-the-scenes special for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit Disney+ on September 13, 2023.

This marks another installment in Marvel’s Assembled series, which delves into the production of recent Marvel releases such as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

The Guardians of the Galaxy episode will be released under the title of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 was added to the Disney+ streaming service on August 2, with James Gunn advising that viewers watch the film in widescreen mode rather than the IMAX version.

