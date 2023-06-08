Chris Hemsworth Knows Why ‘Ant-Man 3’ Flopped

This year has seen Marvel release its strongest threequel – but also its weakest. While Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) was lauded by critics and fans alike, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) received mixed responses, to say the least.

There are plenty of reasons why Quantumania failed to resonate with critics. Not only did the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise reject the same light tone of its predecessors, but the narrative was jumbled, its CGI was some of Marvel’s dodgiest in years, and it somehow managed to waste one of the studio’s most charming talents, Paul Rudd.

While it fared slightly better with audiences (it hit an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to a 46% critical score on the Tomatometer), it still broke the unwanted record of the worst-performing sequel in Marvel history.

Another recent Marvel sequel that performed worse than expected (but still not Quantumania levels of poor) was Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Its leading man, Chris Hemsworth, has recently acknowledged that the film became “too silly” – and has also chimed in on Quantumania‘s flaws, too.

Talking to GQ Magazine, Hemsworth revealed that he still hasn’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He asked for the interviewer’s opinion on the film, to which the interviewer questioned why it went so large in scale.

Hemsworth responded that he thinks MCU movies need to become “a bit more personal and grounded,” considering how the franchise has been telling world-ending stories for since the MCU has now been dealing with world-ending stories for 15 years.

“That’s the trick,” he explained. “You have to separate all those stories. The moment it’s like [in trailer voice], ‘Your world is in danger, the entire universe!’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.’ It has to become a bit more personal and grounded.”

In comparison, he praised Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – which was notably more character-led than Quantumania – declaring it a “really cool” entry in the MCU. Wakanda Forever.

The next Marvel installment to hit the big screen is The Marvels (2023), which is set to premiere in November. This is set to focus on Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) – hopefully building on their individual character arcs rather than another ‘world-ending’ scenario.