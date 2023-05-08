James Gunn Shares Hilarious Footage of Life-Size Peter Quill ‘Dummy’

Posted on by Amanda Landwehr
Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Credit: Marvel Studios

Now that James Gunn’s long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has finally arrived in theaters, the director is taking fans behind the scenes to show off some next-level—and borderline disturbing—practical effects that went into its making.

Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Guardians have officially wrapped up their time in the MCU with Vol. 3, which sees the return of familiar faces, including Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

As shown in the trailer, Peter is still mourning the loss of Gamora after her death in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and often finds himself resorting to alcohol to ease the pain. Nebula can be seen scooping him up in her arms after a particularly messy night at the bar on Knowhere, but believe it or not, Karen Gillan isn’t actually holding Chris Pratt—but rather, a body double of sorts.

Gunn recently took to Twitter to share some funny behind-the-scenes clips from the making of Vol. 3. He gave a special shout-out to the award-winning FX Studio, Legacy Effects, for creating an eerily accurate replica of Pratt’s body for the scene where Nebula picks him up.

Peter Quill (L) and Nebula (R) in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the hilarious TikTok, Gillan can be seen cringing at the “out of body experience” of holding the Peter Quill dummy—complete with accurate proportions, costuming, and hair. The prop weighs roughly 35 pounds, making it significantly easier for Gillan to do the scene without the hassle of hooking Pratt up to wires.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora with Blurp in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)
Credit: Marvel Studios

The director wrote: “Our editor @FredRaskin asked us, about two weeks into editing this scene, where the wires were. He didn’t realize this incredible effect by @LegacyEffect wasn’t actually @prattprattpratt. Our special effects & makeup teams put their hearts into this film like everyone else.” Check out the full video below:

Even if it dips slightly into the uncanny valley, it’s certainly impressive to see this Peter Quill “variant” in action, it still speaks to the wildly talented VFX teams that work with Marvel Studios.

Zoe Saldana as Gamora (left), Chris Pratt as Star-Lord (middle), and James Gunn (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Gunn joked that the prop “sat on the couch” in his office for a long time and “freaked people out,” though its whereabouts are now unknown—for now. If it hasn’t been destroyed, maybe we can expect to see it hit the auction block soon. Or better yet, maybe Pratt even took it home, something that would undoubtedly horrify his family.

