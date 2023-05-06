James Gunn Reveals Decision Behind Groot’s Major Change in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Those who have not yet seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might want to look away, as the rest of the article will contain heavy spoilers for the new film. You have been warned.

For those who have seen the movie, one of the biggest reveals for the ending of this James Gunn-led epic is that Groot (Vin Diesel) finally speaks to the audience. He has mostly said, “I am Groot,” except killing everyone’s hearts with “We are Groot” in the first movie; his dialogue has been three lines for the entirety of the franchise. However, in an epic moment towards the end of the film. Groot finally says, “I love you guys.” This moment has been the subject of controversy and confusion amongst MCU fans.

Spoiler…. Yes that’s exactly what it means. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

James Gunn has confirmed why that huge change was made; honestly, it is rather clever. Instead of allowing Groot to break through his own language barriers, Gunn cleverly revealed that the audience can now understand the humanoid tree. An underlying issue exists in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when the new Gamora (Zoe Saldana) cannot understand Groot at all. She continually asks what he means when he keeps spouting, “I am Groot.”

Towards the film’s end, Groot approaches Gamora and tells her that everyone is waiting by saying, “I am Groot. ” She responds, “Yeah, I’ll be right th—.” She stops herself as the revelation hits that she can now understand him. The moment is special for two reasons. One, Gamora finally understands Groot and is part of the family. Two, it means that everyone important will eventually understand Groot too.

Instead of Groot randomly being able to say the words, “I love you guys,” which would directly retcon his ability to speak other than those three words, Gunn confirms that the audience can now understand Groot too. We have been paying attention to this team for nearly ten years, and it took three films for us to finally understand the most complicated Guardians of the Galaxy Team Member. It just means that Gunn sees us all as family, which is a special feeling.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is killing it at the box office and has received plenty of praise from audiences and critics alike. The movie has catapulted to the #1 position on one of the toughest ratings sites. It is a spectacular ending to a saga that many MCU fans hold near and dear.

See it now, and you will understand why it’s one of the best Marvel movies ever. Small reveals like the one about Groot are just the tiny nuanced moments James Gunn has filled his trilogy with and why it will go down as one of the best made within the MCU.

