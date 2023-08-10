Gal Gadot Says DC Never Planned on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Without Her

Gal Gadot is extremely confident in her continuing role as Wonder Woman, and for good reason.

For months, it was unclear whether the new DC Universe, headed by director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, would include Gal Gadot as Princess Diana of Themyscira or whether the role would be recast.

The abruptness with which Henry Cavill was cast off from the franchise (though not fired; Gunn says he just “wasn’t hired”) and the apparent departure of Ben Affleck as Batman after The Flash (2023) has winnowed the ranks of the Justice League down significantly.

At this point, it seems unlikely that DC Studios is looking to retain Ezra Miller as Barry Allen after the historic embarrassment of The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan seems to be doing his best to downplay the idea that Jason Momoa has ever been part of any kind of shared universe.

With all that up in the air, it was reasonable to worry that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman might be a thing of the past too.

Related: Gal Gadot Finally Talks About New ‘Wonder Woman’

“You’ve Got Nothing To Worry About”

However, it was recently revealed that not only will Gal Gadot return as the Amazonian superhero for Wonder Woman 3, but that James Gunn himself was personally developing the project, rather than previous director Patty Jenkins.

In an interview with Flaunt, Gal Gadot revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran had personally assured her she was sticking on as Diana Prince, saying “[W]hat they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

When the co-CEOs of DC Studios say, “you’ve got the job,” it probably seems pretty cut and dry.

‘Wonder Woman 3’ and ‘Paradise Lost’

In addition to Wonder Woman 3, DC Studios is also developing an Amazon-themed show for Max titled Paradise Lost. Reportedly, it will be a prequel to the first two Gal Gadot movies, and the Israeli actress is not expected to appear as a character.

Paradise Lost is part of the announced five-year plan of projects announced by James Gunn as Gods and Monsters, which also includes the Creature Commandos animated show, a Booster Gold live-action series, and Superman: Legacy, the de facto reboot of the DC Universe starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Related: Ana De Armas Opens Up About Wonder Woman Recasting

Interestingly, Wonder Woman 3 is not on the list of Gods and Monsters projects, which Gunn has said is intended to be the first half of an ambitious new direction for the DC Universe. That makes it very likely that we may not see Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman in a starring role for at least five years.

But, at the very least, we know it’s in good hands.

Are you glad Gal Gadot is staying on as Wonder Woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!