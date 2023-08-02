There’s a new but familiar DC project in the works.

After the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, significant reorganization occurred within the company, leading to the replacement of the previous head of DC, Walter Hamada, following the appointment of James Gunn as his successor. James Gunn is a well-known director from Marvel Studios, famous for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under The Walt Disney Company. Despite his Marvel background, it’s important to mention that Gunn is not unfamiliar with DC, having previously worked on projects within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), including the highly acclaimed The Suicide Squad (2021), which is distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker.

With these significant changes in place, the burning question now is how the iconic DC legacy will be carried forward under this new leadership.

The DCEU, known for its previous era highlighted by the Zack Snyder Justice League (2017) series of movies, showcased actors like Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. However, this iteration of DC will soon be bid farewell by DC fans, as the newly christened DC Universe (DCU) is about to undergo a significant overhaul in an upcoming reboot under the direction of James Gunn for DC Studios. Cavill had initially been slated to return to the DCEU, at the alleged insistence of Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) himself — until the sudden Warner Bros. shake-up ousted the Superman actor from the DC Universe.

But before this complete reshuffling takes place, Warner Bros. Discovery intends to release a series of DC films from the pre-Gunn era. These include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which premiered on March 17, and The Flash starring Ezra Miller as the titular Flash/Barry Allen, which released on June 16, 2023. In the near future, DC’s schedule will feature Blue Beetle premiering on August 18, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom scheduled for December 25, 2023 — all before the official big reboot.

Wonder Woman’s legacy will continue

The Wonder Woman franchise, directed by Patty Jenkins, consists of two action-packed films set within the DCEU. In the 2017 Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot introduces audiences to the origin of Diana Prince, an Amazonian warrior with superhuman abilities, who ventures into the outside world during World War I and embraces her role as Wonder Woman. Chris Pine portrays Steve Trevor, Diana’s love interest and ally, while Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen appear as General Antiope and Queen Hippolyta, respectively. The first film also introduces Danny Huston as General Ludendorff and Elena Anaya as Doctor Poison, formidable antagonists. In the 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot returns to face new challenges during the 1980s Cold War. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor makes a surprising comeback, while Kristen Wiig joins as Barbara Minerva, who transforms into the fearsome Cheetah. Pedro Pascal also portrays the charismatic Maxwell Lord. The franchise has generally stood out within the DC Universe as an iconic representation of a powerful female superhero.

But now, it looks like Diana of Themyscira could be making a surprising comeback.

Previously, Wonder Woman 3 was left in production limbo after the DC Studios reshuffle. With original series director Patty Jenkins departing the franchise, the state of the Gal Gadot-led series was generally unknown, despite showing up for a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Interestingly, her cameo in The Flash was cut — but it appears that that doesn’t mean Gadot is done with Diana Prince.

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com recently sat down with actress Gadot to talk about Netflix’s Heart of Stone, where Gadot confirmed the existence of a third Wonder Woman film that was currently in the works at DC Studios.

Gadot is frank, admitting that she “love[s] playing Wonder Woman”, a character now “so close to and dear to [her] heart” — before mentioning that Wonder Woman 3 is actually a-go, based on what she last heard from James Gunn and Peter Safran. In fact, they’re going to “develop a Wonder Woman 3 together” — which ought to be great news for existing DCEU fans.

All of this is definitely intriguing news — and perhaps more than a little awkward considering Gunn’s first big live-action DCU films are slated to be Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold, a new Superman and Batman introduction slated to cut Gadot’s Justice League co-stars from the main DC Universe continuum. Undoubtedly, Gunn has a few tricks up his sleeve to rejuvenate the franchise considering his style of work, but what exactly DC Studios are planning will only be known in due time.

