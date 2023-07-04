Would DC really dare to get rid of the iconic Bruce Wayne?

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, significant organizational changes occurred which included the replacement of Walter Hamada, the former head of DC. WBD then acquired James Gunn, the renowned Marvel director known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — who was appointed as the new head of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran. It’s worth noting that Gunn already has prior experience in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) (now rebranded as the DC Universe (DCU)) having directed movies for the studio like The Suicide Squad (2021) — different from the earlier Suicide Squad (2016), in which Jared Leto portrayed the Joker. Now, DC Studios is set to embark on something totally unique, and allegedly, the opposite of what Marvel Studios is offering audiences.

Now, as part of the DC Universe’s (DCU) new Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, James Gunn is preparing for a significant “reboot” of the former DCEU, aiming for a fresh start. Currently, the most is known about DCU’s inaugural film, Superman: Legacy, which Gunn has written and seemingly completed — just before the onset of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike now affecting Hollywood. Not much is known about the plot of Superman: Legacy, but what is known is that it will depict a younger Clark Kent as he grapples with his role as Superman. Speculation about the casting of the titular Superman/Clark Kent and his partner Lois Lane circulated wildly for a while — until recently when it was revealed that David Corenswet (Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) would take on the roles respectively.

However, the next major superhero reboot on the horizon? None other than Gotham City’s iconic hero, Batman — albeit with a unique twist, as announced by Gunn.

The DC Universe’s new Batman reboot

In a departure from the conventional Batman “origin story,” which typically includes the tragic deaths of Bruce Wayne’s parents, Martha Wayne and Thomas Wayne, and Bruce’s transformation into the Dark Knight — as portrayed in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005) and the Dark Knight Trilogy — James Gunn seems determined to break away from the familiar formula associated with Gotham’s legendary hero.

Furthermore, Gunn is deliberately distancing himself from Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman during Zack Snyder’s Justice League era. Under DC’s wing are also Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman/Bruce Wayne in the former DC Extended Universe, as well as Robert Pattinson’s version in The Batman (2022). Also partially related? Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker from Joker (2019). Instead, he has revealed details about the upcoming reboot, tentatively titled The Brave and the Bold, directed by The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti, which will center around “Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne.”

Why Bruce Wayne could be gone, or even dead

Over on Twitter, user Logan Swish made the following observation, about the fact that Gunn had not actually revealed Bruce Wayne as Batman — but instead his ex-sidekick Dick Grayson, the first Robin, and ward of Bruce Wayne’s behind the iconic bat-cowl:

Everyone has been making fun of @JamesGunn for using this image in his #DC slate video, because that’s not Bruce Wayne as Batman.

But is that the point?

Are we getting an older, Clooney Batman that has Dick Grayson wear the cowl for a bit?

An introduction to the Bat-family?🦇🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ya1G51Y0Hv — Logan (@logan_swish) June 16, 2023

In response, industry insider KC Walsh opens up about the issue, discussing the possibility of ex-Robin, Dick Grayson, being the DCU’s Batman:

Not saying I’m right but go back and read my tweets around this announcement, there is a lot of Dick Grayson will be Batman talk n considering The Batman is still very much happening, it’s a great way to distinguish the two

Not saying I’m right but go back and read my tweets around this announcement, there is a lot of Dick Grayson will be Batman talk n considering The Batman is still very much happening, it’s a great way to distinguish the two https://t.co/CQMl0X9te7 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 16, 2023

Kicking off the DC Universe’s take on the Caped Crusader would absolutely create a buzz — and an even clearer distinction between Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe with Robert Pattinson and the Gunn-led mainline DCU. It would also be a great way to bring in the Bat Family — the much-loved family of adopted Robins, Batgirls and other Bat-allies from the DC Comics, who are always ready to answer Bruce Wayne’s call despite most moving on to becoming fully-fledged heroes in their own right. They frequently feature ex-Robins Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, Damian Wayne/Robin and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle — just to name a few.

Will James Gunn dare to kill off Bruce Wayne? In a metaphorical or even… literal way? With the advanced age Bruce Wayne would have to be much discussed compared to that of the proposed new Robin, Damian Wayne — a missing Bruce (or even god forbid, a dead Bruce) could bring the Bat Family together and kickstart villainous activity in a whole new way never seen before on film.

It would certainly be a Brave and Bold move for the newly-minted DC Studios head.

