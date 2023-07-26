After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger last year, significant organizational changes took place, including replacing Walter Hamada, the former head of DC. Following this, WBD acquired James Gunn, the renowned Marvel Studios director known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Gunn was quickly appointed as the new head of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran. Notably, Gunn already had prior experience in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which is now rebranded as the DC Universe (DCU), having directed movies for the studio like The Suicide Squad (2021) — distinct from the earlier Suicide Squad (2016), where Jared Leto portrayed the Joker. Presently, DC Studios is gearing up for a wholly unique direction, reportedly offering audiences an experience that is contrary to what Marvel Studios has been providing.

As part of the DCU’s Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, James Gunn is set to undertake a largely fresh “reboot” of the former DCEU. Currently, most of the information revolves around the DCU’s inaugural installment, Superman: Legacy, which Gunn authored (and seemingly completed) just before the onset of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that has affected Hollywood. So far, the only thing potential audiences and fans know about the project is who will play the lead role of Superman/Clark Kent and his love interest Lois Lane, and that the show will center on a younger Clark Kent as he grapples with his responsibilities as Superman.

Following this much-anticipated beginning, the next major superhero reboot will be none other than Batman, as announced by Gunn himself — but with a distinctive twist.

Why people are excited for the DCU Batman reboot

In contrast to the now conventional Batman “origin story”, which typically revolves around the tragic deaths of Bruce Wayne’s parents, Martha and Thomas Wayne, and Bruce’s transformation into the hero — as depicted in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005) and the Dark Knight Trilogy — James Gunn appears to be breaking away from the familiar formula when it comes to his version of Gotham’s legendary hero.

Departing from Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman during the Zack Snyder Justice League era, the more recent Matt Reeves-directed The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson, and even Michael Keaton’s rendition in The Flash (2023), Gunn has openly discussed how the upcoming Batman reboot, currently titled The Brave and the Bold, will take a different approach. The new story will center on Batman and his actual biological son, Damian Wayne, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic character.

Who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold?

Now, the actual star of the new reboot film is currently a subject of huge debate.

With speculation going off the wall now that pieces of the Superman: Legacy puzzle seem to be falling into place, fans are naturally throwing out their own ideal casting for the much-anticipated new Bat-film — and this new poster of Supernatural, The Winchesters (2022) (Dean Winchester) and The Boys (2022) (Soldier Boy) star Jensen Ackles donning the iconic cape and cowl is making the rounds.

User @Itssan17 shares this fanmade AI poster, declaring that James Gunn’s DCU could get a “massive hype boost” if he gets Ackles onboard as Bruce Wayne — and the surprising truth is? It could actually happen.

James Gunn’s DCU will get massive hype boost if he gets Jensen Ackles as the Batman imo

Naturally, there was a big response to this fancast — like @drunkenfemboy who insisted that as great as Ackles would be in the role, he might be a bit too old for the Bat-boots. However, that is exactly what Gunn is going for.

Look, I love Jensen Ackles, and I agree that he would make an amazing Batman. However, this would have to be a much older Batman if that is the case. He would be pushing, if not already at the age of 50 by the time a Batman film of him comes out.

Ackles being in his 40s could actually be perfect for the new Batman franchise — seeing as The Brave and the Bold puts the Caped Crusader in a Gotham (and DC Universe) already filled with superheroes — and the Bat Family.

The Brave and the Bold being centered around Damian Wayne means that Gunn is basically going to introduce the Bat Family into the DCU. This beloved family consists of adopted Robins, Batgirls, and other Bat-allies from the DC Comics, who remain ever-ready to heed Bruce Wayne’s call, even as many of them have evolved into fully-fledged heroes in their own regard. The roster often includes ex-Robins such as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, Damian Wayne/Robin, and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle, among others.

With an older Bruce Wayne in the picture, Gunn could make an even more distinct and unique take on the Batman film canon — as more of an experienced hero and dad/mentor, as compared to a green, lone wolf. After all, the possibility of Bruce Wayne being out of the picture (or dead) in some way to make way for the Robin storyline is also surprisingly likely.

