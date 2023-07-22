“It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s Superman!”

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, a significant reorganization took place within the company, resulting in the removal of the previous head of DC, Walter Hamada. He was replaced by James Gunn, a renowned Marvel director known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios. However, it’s worth noting that Gunn is not unfamiliar with DC, as he has previously worked on projects within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), including the well-received The Suicide Squad (2021), different from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. With these changes in place, the burning question now is: just how will the iconic Superman legacy will be carried forward?

The DCEU, known for its previous era defined by the Zack Snyder Justice League (2017) series of movies, featured stars like Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. Now DC fans will have to say goodbye to this prior iteration of DC — as the DC Universe (DCU) is set to undergo a major overhaul in the upcoming reboot under James Gunn for DC Studios. But before this complete reshuffling takes place, Warner Bros. Discovery plans to release a series of DC films from the pre-Gunn era. These include Shazam! Fury of the Gods which debuted on March 17, and The Flash starring Ezra Miller, released on June 16, 2023. In the near future, DC’s slate will include Blue Beetle premiering on August 18, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom scheduled for December 25, 2023 — before the big reboot proper.

A legacy of Superman

Under the present leadership of DC Studios President James Gunn and Peter Safran, the rebooted DC Universe is being established for the next decade. As part of this massive undertaking, several key roles are currently being cast for its inaugural project — Superman: Legacy.

Throughout the years, Superman has made numerous appearances in a myriad of comic books, TV shows, movies, and various other forms of media. From iconic portrayals by actors like George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, to Henry Cavill, the character has solidified his position as one of the most renowned and beloved figures in popular culture. Now, the next iteration of Clark Kent/Kal-El, the alien from Krypton raised by the Kent family on Earth, will take to the big screen.

The newest Superman actor

Currently, the upcoming film Superman: Legacy has already secured six actors for its cast.

David Corenswet was originally announced to take on the lead role as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan has joined the project as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Additionally, the movie will feature other superheroes from the DC Universe, including Guy Gardner/Green Lantern portrayed by Nathan Fillion, Hawkgirl played by Isabela Merced, Mister Terrific played by Edi Gathegi, and Metamorpho played by Anthony Carrigan.

Now, a brand new Superman actor is set to take the stage — jumping ship from the Marvel machine — according to known sources within the industry.

Insider Can We Get Some Toast recently revealed on Twitter the reported casting for a new Superman: Legacy actor who will take on the role of Clark Kent’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen.

And the actor expected to play this iconic character? Skyler Gisondo, of The Righteous Gemstones’ (2019-present) Gideon Gemstone fame — who played Gwen Stacy’s (Emma Stone) brother Howard Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man series of movies starring Andrew Garfield as the titular Spider-Man/Peter Parker:

🦅✈️📸

Who is Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen?

In the DC Comics world, Jimmy Olsen is a close friend and ally of Superman, who is a young photojournalist working for the Daily Planet, the newspaper where Clark Kent and Lois Lane are employed. Yes, he’s the guy who shouts about Superman potentially being a bird or plane.

In his role as a cub reporter, Jimmy holds great admiration for Superman and often ends up in perilous situations, often requiring Superman to come to his rescue. Recognizable by his trademark bow tie, he is greatly enthusiastic about his job, regularly capturing photographs of Superman’s heroic feats and writing stories about the Man of Steel.

The casting here definitely looks spot on — though with the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) strikes ongoing, it might take a little time for the iconic redhead to fully join the Superman fray.

What do you think of Skyler Gisondo in the role of Jimmy Olsen? Are you excited for Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!