Gal Gadot is Out: New DC Amazons Series Has No Wonder Woman

As Warner Bros. and DC Studios begin promoting the new Wonder Woman spinoff series Paradise Lost (TBA), the question remains whether the show is a reboot meant to replace Gal Gadot as the mighty Amazon warrior.

Wonder Woman is the most recognized female superhero of all time. Known as Princess Diana of Themyscira (or Diana Prince to regular people), Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful and successful heroes in the DC Universe. Whether in a comic book, animated series, or blockbuster movie, you know she will be awesome.

Most recently, the Wonder Woman mantle has been carried by Gal Gadot, and she’s perfect for it. Her first movie as the beloved heroine is one of the best in the DCEU, and she remains a stand-out when she’s in movies that aren’t quite as good. That’s why it’s so unfortunate that it looks like we’ll never see her wield the Lasso of Truth again.

‘Paradise Lost’ Could Mark the End of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

One of the new DC Studios projects announced by James Gunn is Paradise Lost, which he describes as “almost like ‘Game of Thrones’ with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of [Themyscira].” It is a prequel about the Amazonian people before Diana was born. That’s right. It has no Wonder Woman.

While we have seen similar spinoffs before, just look at Pennyworth (2019-2022) and Gotham (2014-2019); none of them have taken off during a massive transition like the one DC Studios is going through right now. We’ve already lost Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. It would be effortless for James Gunn to replace Gal Gadot at this time.

That said, James Gunn is known for throwing things in a loop. He is responsible for two of the most surprising success stories in the history of superhero movies: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and The Suicide Squad (2021). There’s no reason he couldn’t throw Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman into the upcoming Superman: Legacy (2025). With his already interesting choice of characters, some recognizable star power could be helpful.

However, it’s worth noting that this is all speculation. For all we know, Gal Gadot could have already signed a contract and has multiple projects ready for her. She has mentioned that “things are being worked behind the scenes.” Either way, let’s hope that what does happen turns out well for everyone involved.

