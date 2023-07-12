‘Superman: Legacy’ Adds Breakout HBO Star

James Gunn has been steadily busy the last few weeks ironing out the cast for his upcoming DCU reset film, Superman: Legacy. Among the first to be cast were David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. However, Gunn has added a few more to the list of growing DC characters appearing in the film, including a breakout star from HBO.

Gunn did reveal that the story would not follow the origin of Superman, which could be why his film is now heading in the ensemble-type direction. The story will reportedly follow a world filled with superheroes upon Clark Kent’s arrival. How and why they interact with one another has not yet been revealed.

The first few superheroes added to the film besides Superman and Lois are Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Green Lantern. The actors are Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillon as Green Lantern.

The first name that might jump out at people is Green Lantern, though it will not be the Hal Jordan version of the character that fans most know. Jordan was also the terribly portrayed version that Ryan Reynolds embodied. This version is Guy Gardner, a rougher around the edges character that became the second Green Lantern. Gardner comes from a turbulent past, leading to him sometimes being more of an anti-hero.

DC is abandoning the Black Adam experiment entirely by adding Hakwgirl, as Hawkman appeared in that film. Though they are generally a pair in the comics, we doubt Gunn’s Superman film will address the failed Dwayne Johnson epic.

Gunn also followed his obscure character obsession by adding Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Not to be confused with Marvel’s Mister Fantastic, Mister Terrific shares similar powers as a genius-level scientist and a highly trained hand-to-hand combatant.

Though we are excited about most of this new cast, we can report that Barry breakout star, Anthony Carrigan, is also joining the film.

‘Superman: Legacy’ Adds Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.) https://t.co/tdWrBsX1il — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the expert-level acting of Anthony Carrigan, he starred in the HBO hit series Barry. Carrigan starred in the series opposite Bill Hader as a character known as NoHo Hank. Hank is arguably one of the most complicated characters, a gangster with a heart of gold. As the series progressed, Hank became far more ruthless but was still trying to maintain his extreme positivity.

Carrigan has now been cast in the DCU as Metamorpho, an additionally obscure DC hero that many fans might not know about. Metamorpho has been an ally of Superman since he first appeared in comics in 1965. Known as Rex Mason, the character is an adventurer cursed by an artifact, resulting in his body being made up of shifting chemicals. Essentially, he can morph into whatever shape he wants.

Carrigan was one of the funniest aspects of Barry, so we imagine his on-par humor will add an excellent level of comedy to Superman: Legacy. Metamorpho is also part of the Justice League in the comics, along with Hakwgirl, so we wonder if Gunn might be introducing a level of the team in the DCU film.

Though Superman might not have Batman or Wonder Woman just yet, we could be seeing one of the first incarnations of the beloved DC team. If there is one person that knows how to bring out obscure characters, it’s James Gunn, and Metamorpho is one of the deeper cuts in the entire DC comics continuity.

All these cast additions are exciting, but we cannot wait to see Anthony Carrigan make his superhero debut.

