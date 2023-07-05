‘Superman: Legacy’ Will Continue a ‘Superman Returns’ Trend

Now that Superman: Legacy (2025) has found its titular Kryptonian and Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, anticipation for the first film in the brand-new DC Universe has begun.

It’s out with the old and in with the new, not just for the current DCU, whose timeline ends with The Flash (2023), but also its superhero line-up. The first wave of films in the new continuity will be titled “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” and will include a Superman reboot and a Batman reboot, with Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

But Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck are officially no more. There’s no telling who will suit up as the new Bruce Wayne/Batman; however, last month, Warner Bros. and DC announced Cavill’s replacement as the Man of Steel, and though some fans have described David Corenswet as “a cheap imitation of Henry Cavill”, most of us are pretty excited.

Now, DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn, and writer/director of Superman: Legacy, has revealed that the upcoming reboot will not re-tread charted territory. As the film is a reboot, fans have been expecting yet another Superman origin story, but thankfully, this won’t be the case, as it’s set to follow in the footsteps of Superman Returns (2006).

While Superman Returns is considered the fifth film in the original Superman series, with Brandon Routh filling the big red boots of the late legend Christopher Reeve, it’s seldom mentioned in the same breath as those films, mainly because it’s viewed as a “soft reboot,” as it features an all-new cast, with Kate Bosworth replacing Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Kevin Spacey taking over from Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor.

Superman is also already firmly established within the narrative (which, of course, makes sense when you view it through the lens of a sequel), negating the need for any tiresome origin story. There aren’t many other such films that come to mind, except perhaps Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), each of which gives us a readily established Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Gunn didn’t call out Superman Returns specifically, but he did confirm that, like the 2006 film, his upcoming reboot will not be an origin story. “I think we’ve seen his [Superman’s] origin enough in film at this time,” he said in response to a fan on the social media platform BlueSky (via Heroic Hollywood) before emphasizing his point by saying, “There is no ‘Young Clark’ in Superman: Legacy.”

So, for anyone wondering whether Superman: Legacy will serve as yet another origin story for the Kansas-raised Kryptonian, there’s your answer. Still, it’s refreshing to know that it will deliver a Superman who can hit the ground running. Or hit the air flying.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 12, 2025

Are you glad Superman: Legacy isn’t an origin story? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!